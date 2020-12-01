Brighten someone’s home with these delightful, well-designed holiday gifts

Home is where the heart is. Also, where your friends and family are. All the time.

Sending a gift to brighten their WFH space or add comfort to their bedroom oasis is both practical and thoughtful this year. We collected 10 never-fail holiday presents for the home, practically guaranteed to score you a dinner party invite…sometime in 2021.

Baba Tree Banasco Basket

These vibrant, adorably bulbous baskets from Baba Tree will capture both clutter and their hearts this holiday. Pick from three bold designs handmade by renown hat master Apaliyum “D-4” Akologo in the Ghanaian town of Bolgatanga. They’re sold through the ethical housewares platform Goodee, which is full of gorgeous finds from under-the-radar brands from around the globe. Be sure to take a look around.

Society6 Serving Trays

We’re fans of indie art purveyor Society6 and its ability to quickly spruce up your Zoom background on a budget, but the company’s serving trays are too chic to not share IRL. Available in two sizes and housed in bamboo wood frames, pick from hundreds of Society6’s beautifully curated art pieces to find the perfect tray for someone’s coffee table, vanity, or desktop.

Monstera Deliciosa and Philodendron Brasil Houseplants

Whether you’re shopping for a budding horticulturist or the greenest green thumb, a ready-to-ship, pre-potted plant from the Sill or Bloomscape is a much-welcomed addition in the midst of a dark winter. We recommend the extremely #aesthetic Monstera Deliciosa, the delightfully, impossible-to-kill Philodendron Brasil (pictured), and the adorable, holiday-adjacent Zygo Cactus, also known as the Christmas Cactus, should you want to be festive about it.

Chiminea Outdoor Fireplace

Keep your favorite grill master or backyard host’s socially distanced patio cozy with a stylish, modern chiminea. More sophisticated than a fire pit and more environmentally neutral than a space heater, chimineas—like the Iolo from Latitude Run (pictured), which we love—are typically wood-burning, easy to care for, and look great outdoors all year round.

Slowdown Studio Perry Throw

Whether you see in it a teen-friendly tapestry, a picnic-ready blanket, or someone’s new favorite sofa buddy, Slow Down Studio’s Perry Throw’s sweetly curvaceous design is always crowd pleaser. It’s the work of Melbourne-based textile designer Claire Ritchie and comes out of L.A’s playful Slowdown Studio.