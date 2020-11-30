Bitcoin price hits record high: Here are 5 reasons why this rally may be different

Bitcoin hit a record high price Monday, according to cryptocurrency news and data source CoinDesk, with the digital currency trading as high as $19,786.24.

This isn’t the first time that the virtual coin’s price has spiked, with past big gains often followed by steep declines. But, experts have said, this time may be a bit different, as the currency has hit new levels of mainstream interest among both investors and financial institutions.

Here are some examples: