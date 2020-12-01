Netflix’s ‘Nate’ is a comedy special about consent that’s as funny as it is uncomfortable

At one point in Nate, however, an audience member is brought onstage and asked to sign a liability waiver before wrestling the star on a faded pink high school gym mat.

This is just one of many ways in which Nate, the audacious new Netflix special from Natalie Palamides, is as fluid with boundaries as it is with gender.

Nate is a clever deconstruction of toxic masculinity and consent that feels rather timely, despite the pre-COVID physical interactivity. Palamides dresses in drag as the titular heartbroken d-bag, donning a shaggy handlebar mustache and mutton chops, saggy camo pants, and a fleece-lined lumberjacket over glued-on chest and belly hair so realistic, you can practically hear it clogging your shower drain. (It’s worth noting that Palamides performs topless the entire time, the casual nudity becoming less shocking by the minute.)

With a voice that’s both gravelly and high-pitched, like a Muppet who’s seen some things, Nate alternately enchants and repels his audience through a voyage of self-discovery. Our hero, we quickly learn, has just been broken up with, for reasons he doesn’t fully understand, and is now trying in earnest to determine what it means to move through the world as a man. His journey thrusts the audience deep inside Palamides’s wild world, like the opposite of the part in Cats where the cats come out into the audience, but for the whole play.

It’s a post-#MeToo comedy special that’s sure to find fans among Hannah Gadsby haters, since Nate is weirder and goofier, if every bit as confrontational and cerebral.

We start with audience testimonials—including one from executive producer Amy Poehler—which run the gamut from bowled over to wigged out. It’s a fairly representative mix. Throughout the special, the camera lingers on the occasional horrified face of an audience member who did not quite know what they signed up for. Ordinarily, faces like those are the last thing a comic would want in their special; here, they qualify as compliments to the chef. If Palamides wanted to simply make her crowds guffaw, she would have made a different (worse) show. Instead, she has made one that briefly comes to a screeching halt until someone from the audience answers Nate’s pleas for his best friend, Lucas, and agrees to come onstage to towel off his just-showered friend’s enormous prosthetic penis.