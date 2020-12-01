These ingenious masks won’t fog up your glasses

If you wear glasses, masks pose a challenge, as they fog up your eyewear and make it nearly impossible to see. But those woes may soon be a thing of the past thanks to London-based eyewear brand Wires Glasses .

Over the summer, the company released a functional mask for people who wear glasses. These masks also happen to look gorgeous, thanks to beautiful fabrics created by artists and fashion designers. The brand’s latest collaboration is with iconic British designer Vivienne Westwood.

Wires created a two-part system that allows the mask to hang from your glasses rather than your ears. It begins with a lightweight stainless steel wire frame that rests on the glasses. The mask hangs on the sides of the frame and can be secured in place by tying a ribbon at the back. When you wear it, your glasses sit on top of the mask, which decreases the likelihood that warm breath from your nose and mouth will fog up the lenses. It’s a small design tweak, but one that could dramatically improve the mask-wearing experience.

The system works with glasses from any brand, as long as the arms are up to 1.5 cm wide, and can be purchased on the Wires website. The frame costs $53 (and comes in two sizes). The masks, which are made in the U.K., start at $26 and all proceeds from the masks are donated to a range of charities.

For the company’s collection with Vivienne Westwood, it used a selection of deadstock fabrics that the designer donated. Among the six prints are a red gingham, a blue stripe, a floral pattern, and one featuring brown horses. The money generated from the masks will go to Westwood’s chosen charity, Cool Earth, which works with rainforest communities to stop deforestation.

Wires has also teamed up with artists on limited-edition masks that are sold in an auction. One of the most intriguing is from the Icelandic artists Ýrúrarí, who created a 3D representation of a mouth with a tongue sticking out of it; those proceeds were donated to Women’s Aid. Irish designer Simone Rocha created a mask featuring her hallmark faux pearls. Westwood has also contributed a piece to the auction with a mask featuring a print by artist Chrissie Hynde, which will be featured in the designer’s forthcoming collection.