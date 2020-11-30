When does the Electoral College vote? Key dates and deadlines to know as final states certify

With less than eight weeks to go before President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in as the next president of the United States, legal challenges to the election results have clearly not gone well for incumbent President Donald Trump and his team.

Early in the process, when Biden was declared the projected winner by major news decision desks four days after Election Day, the Trump campaign pointed out that no state had officially certified its results. However, the ship has sailed on that argument as several battleground states—including Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia—have since certified their results and officially declared Biden the winner.

More states are expected to join this week. Below is a list of dates to keep an eye on as we head into the final weeks of the Trump presidency: