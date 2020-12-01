6 effective ways to use Instagram in your job search

We all know that the go-to social media platform for recruiters is LinkedIn, right? Well, it’s 2020, so nothing can be assumed. In Jobvite’s new 2020 Recruiter Nation report, social media use in job searches is down overall. LinkedIn, in particular, was down 20% (from 92% to 72%). But, surprisingly, Instagram had a 20% surge, with 37% of recruiters now using it as part of the search for the perfect candidate.

“I would attribute that to an increased focus on brand, presence, and building out the employment brand,” says Kelly Lavin, senior vice president of talent at Jobvite, an HR software firm. Lavin says that recruiters want to get more of a personal sense of the employee, and Instagram content can give them an understanding of who the person is by the way they present themselves online and the content they share, she says.

If you’re searching for a job, it might be time to pay a little more attention to Instagram. Here are six simple ways the platform can help you find a job:

Look the part

If you’re going to use your Instagram account to land a job, you’re going to have to make it public, so first take stock of the content. Think about whether it reflects you as a professional, says Vicki Salemi, career expert at job search website Monster.com. It doesn’t need to be focused solely on your professional pursuits, but should show you as a multidimensional candidate, she says.

In some cases, it may make sense to set up a separate Instagram account, but that feels inauthentic, Lavin says. Most employers are trying to get a sense of the whole person, so having an account designed to limit what people see about you could backfire.

Showcase your skills

Instagram is a visual medium, so go ahead and post photos of your dog and the new recipe you mastered. But when you’re using it as part of your job search, it’s important to showcase your values and professional pursuits, skills, and experience, as well, Salemi says.

“For instance, if one year ago you completed running a 1,000-person conference and managed budgets and vendors, post a photo of you from last year saying something like, ‘Hard to believe this was one year ago! Lots of hard work but seeing the results of XYZ was sweet success,'” she says. Then, use industry buzzwords and hashtags from that conference.