How to complete a group writing assignment over Zoom

I’ve been taking on this challenge for the past few years as a teacher of policy writing. Despite student protestations, I continue to assign group papers. I probably do so because of the pushback, along with what I hear from alumni. They tell me that while they’re confident in their own writing abilities, they have no confidence—or rather systems—to write as a group.

These systems are highly important because most professional writing involves some sort of collaboration. To write well as a group, members must start by coming together to establish norms and procedures. For instance, it’s important to address how to write, not only what to write. Your entire group will more easily gain consensus, as well as relieve fears, when you collectively work through this element of “how.”

Understandably, team members like to understand the deadlines and see a path to completion. Clarify with which medium collaborative work will take place. Will writing happen within a Google Document that everyone can dump their writing into? Or will email make up most of the sharing? In essence—how will work get done?

Moreover, process is an important part of the puzzle. I encourage my students to think about the writing process as three layers: Planning, followed by writing, and then revising. An equal and efficient process saves enough time (so, well before a deadline) to sequence all team members through these three steps.

Planning is the hardest because it’s the most abstract. This is the moment when groups debate what to say with their work. These days, this is most likely happening over a Zoom meeting. Without agreement in this step, the report, opinion piece, or even presentation will fall apart. Once everyone understands the center of the argument, groups can discuss what tone to bring to their writing. For example, maybe the group is writing about post-pandemic climate change policy and deciding between a hopeful or disappointed tone. Either way, tone is the group’s “north star,” and it keeps everyone driving toward the same direction. With the main point and tone covered, team members can create and divide up the work and assign roles.

The literature on group writing recommends that team members assign roles narrowly; then rotate. This type of assigning process is more equitable, since the roles of “researcher,” “writer,” and “editor” do not equally distribute writing responsibilities and may not highlight talent within the group. Moreover, when one teammate is left out, collaboration may suffer from brewing resentment. Also worth mentioning, this set of three roles leave little room for one member to lead revisions—a crucial step to checking consistency and tone.