Why monitoring your ’emotional gas tank’ is critical to fighting burnout

Before the pandemic, I traveled around for a year debunking the myth of time management. You know it well: If you’re more vigilant about consciously controlling your time, it will invariably lead to efficiency and productivity.

In one obvious context, there’s some truth; if I watch one more episode of my favorite new TV show, I lose 30 minutes of doing something else. But productivity and efficiency are driven by much more than time—after all, time is just one small puzzle piece.

So, when leaders ask me, “How do I get my teams to manage their time better now that we’re all remote?” I let them know we shouldn’t be managing our time as much as we should be managing our energy.



Why? Energy is a renewable resource and time is not. Time is the great equalizer, since we’re all given a finite amount of it. No matter how wealthy I become, how many awards I collect, how healthy my body, I cannot buy, earn, or guarantee any more time. But energy is infinite when you can tap into its source. And for me, that source is confidence. Confidence is the currency of productivity. I can’t be very productive when I don’t have confidence in my ability to behave the way I’m required to. Confidence comes from having my inherent motivating needs met.

So, we can think about confidence as energy. We feel energized and alive at work when we use our natural strengths and pursue our inherent curiosities. When our unique, inherent needs are met, we receive energy like currency that we can use as tender to get more of what we want.

Being “busy” all day long without feeling fulfilled is a red flag that our energy reserves are being slowly depleted—task by task, Zoom by Zoom, email by email. When we’re just “busy,” but our needs are not getting met, we have to adapt, and that costs us some energy from our bank of reserves. At this phase of the pandemic, leaders are starting to seriously confront burnout. Managers say to themselves: “My team is exhausted. Are they spending too much time working and juggling?” While they may be juggling in excess, time is not the root of our fatigue.

According to PET scans on human brains, humans are innately feeling creatures who occasionally think and not the other way around. At the core of burnout, as defined by psychologist Herbert Freudenberger in 1975, is one of three dimensions: emotional exhaustion.