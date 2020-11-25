Recall alert: Don’t use this cookware for Thanksgiving dinner

Sunbeam is recalling more than 940,000 slow cookers sold in North America due to possible burn risks.

The risk with certain Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers is that they can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked. That can cause the lid to shoot off, spurting hot food and liquid and scalding users, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Sunbeam has received 119 reports of lids detaching, including 99 cases that resulted in first-, second-, and third-degree burns, the CPSC says.

This recall is for model number SCCPPC600-V1, which was manufactured between July 1, 2017 and October 1, 2018, with date codes K196JN through K365JN and L001JN through L273JN.

The $70-$100 Crock-Pots were sold by Walmart, Target, Amazon and other retailers between July 2017 and this month.

The CPSC advises people to stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, though slow cooking and sautéing is OK. If you still want to use it as a pressure cooker, make sure the lid is securely locked by lining up the arrow on the lid with the lock symbol on the base.

“We’ve made two changes to enhance our consumers’ experience with this product, based on their feedback,” the company says on its website. “First, we developed a new lid with updated iconography and quick-reference instructions to help avoid these common misuses. Second, we made design changes to the new lid that prohibit the unit from starting unless the lid is properly secured.”

The company also shared news of the recall on the verified Twitter account @CrockPotCares, which it created in 2018 after the This is Us character Jack Pearson died in a fire caused by a faulty Crock-Pot.