11 Black-owned businesses to buy from this Black Friday

The weekend after Thanksgiving is the busiest shopping period of the year; for many brands, Black Friday is when they make their biggest margins. But it also tends to be a time when consumers load up impulse purchases without giving much thought to where they’re spending their money and who they’re supporting.

This year, the pandemic devastated Black communities at the same time that Black Lives Matter protests showed the crushing inequality that persists across the country. There has never been a better time to support Black-owned businesses. There are a number of resources to guide your shopping, including directories like Buy From A Black Woman and Shoppe Black. But to whet your appetite, here’s a selection of products and brands that captured our attention.

GOODEE Home Goods

This design-forward marketplace of home decor is curated by designers and creative directors Byron and Dexter Peart, who also happen to be twins. They pick products from brands that have a social impact and that reflect their multicultural sensibility, which is inspired by artisan traditions from around the world.

There are plenty of fun and affordable holiday decor items to choose from, like these tree decorations, tree bases, and dancing keychain stocking stuffers. But if you’re interested in slightly larger items, this large Baba Tree basket or Tapestry Blanket will make a statement.

Thrilling Vintage

Over the past few years, there’s been a spike in people buying secondhand holiday gifts, as consumers realize that giving preowned products is better for the environment. If you’re among the 50% of consumers considering buying vintage, you’ll want to check out Thrilling, a platform founded by Shilla Kim-Parker. In addition to buying coveted items like Hermes scarves, Thrilling also showcases vintage items curated from Black-owned vintage businesses. There are plenty of outfits from the ’50s and ’60s that look like they were pulled right off the set of The Queen’s Gambit.

Tracy Reese

Designer Tracy Reese needs no introduction; she’s been a fixture on the American fashion scene for decades and has dressed everyone from Michelle Obama to Sarah Jessica Parker. Her latest venture is called Hope for Flowers, an eco-friendly line of garments made in workshops in Michigan, where Reese grew up. The line features Reese’s characteristic bright colors and patterns, all of which are inspired by nature. She’s just released the holiday collection.

Bread Haircare

Bread Beauty Supply was founded by Maeva Heim, who is originally from Australia and spent years at L’Oreal and Procter & Gamble. There, she began to realize that the haircare industry was far less diverse than it should be. Bread specializes in curly hair, but there are plenty of items for hair of all textures, including a mask for dry hair and a bottle of hair gloss that gives you hair a shine without weighing it down.