This ‘5-foot firefighter’ will teach you what it takes to fight wildfires

The application process for becoming a wildland firefighter is “so bonkers,” says Katrina Mohr, who’s been fighting wildfires for nine years now. It’s difficult to navigate, and the Forest Service, which hires wildland firefighters, doesn’t provide in-depth guidance on its website. Unlike the firefighters that work in cities and towns, wildland firefighters are less visible to the public. Fewer people realize theirs is a viable career, and the Forest Service doesn’t emphasize recruitment.

Mohr realized she could fill this information gap after offering mentorship through a wildland firefighter Facebook group. Beginning and aspiring firefighters “had so many questions that I felt were so basic for me,” she says, so she decided to consolidate answers on a blog she launched in 2018. Called “The 5ft Firefighter,” the blog offers intensive information on the wildland firefighter application process, tips on appropriate gear, and what to do if you’re fighting a wildfire and you get your period. (Spoiler: Use a DivaCup, not a pad or tampon.)

Since starting her blog, around 50 aspiring wildland firefighters have reached out to Mohr for advice. That number is steadily increasing. In the summer of 2019, Mohr got requests about once every two weeks. This past summer, she received three to four weekly inquiries. Her blog got 80,000 impressions in September.

Mohr attributes this heightened interest to the increase in severe wildfires in the Western U.S., and the media attention that comes with them. “So many more people know about the job,” she says, “especially people who like the seasonal lifestyle or students.” In her area, she’ll see around 10,000 people applying to firefight in a forest that’s looking to fill maybe 50 posts. “Before, unless you lived in a fire-prone area, you didn’t really know that was an option for a job,” she says.

Mohr grew up in Colorado, a state that’s no stranger to massive wildfires, but she had no firefighting aspirations until her mid-twenties. At that time, one of her friends worked as a hotshot, or a firefighter who works at the hottest parts of wildfires. “In the winter, all he did was ski and have a great time off after he’d worked for basically a full year in six months,” she says. “That was really intriguing to me.”

A former journalist at Alpinist Magazine, Mohr had grown to dislike desk jobs. Relying on advice from her friends in fire (and an ex-smokejumper she’d once interviewed), Mohr applied to around 50 different wildland firefighting jobs. Only two called back.

The station that ultimately hired her took a chance. Mohr hadn’t gone to “fire school” before applying, a weeklong training featuring a few core classes, so her station had to put that on for her. (Other prerequisites included a certain amount of higher education in areas like forestry and biology, and/or six months of general work experience.)