What can Biden do to quickly stimulate the sputtering U.S. economy?

President-elect Joe Biden has said fixing the economy will be one of his administration’s top priorities when he takes office in January. R. Andrew Butters, assistant professor of business economics and public policy at Indiana University and a visiting scholar at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, explains the challenges Biden will face and what kind of stimulus the U.S. will need.

1. What are the top economic challenges facing Biden?

The pandemic and the subsequent impacts on the economy have been nothing short of devastating. But the primary challenge actually isn’t so much an economic one at all; it is a public health challenge. Until COVID-19 is under control, I think optimism about the health of the economy will remain fleeting.

The job losses and slowdown in economic activity experienced across the country are likely to persist for many months or even years. The effects have also been highly uneven across industries. Employment in some sectors, such as finance and insurance, has fully recovered, while industries like leisure and hospitality are still struggling to get back on their feet. These uneven losses could also contribute to increases in income and social inequality.

The severe impact can be seen in the number of individuals filing for unemployment insurance for the first time—one of the most timely economic indicators. Until this year, the highest this figure had ever reached in a single week was just under 700,000–a level previously associated with only the depths of a recession. The U.S. has broken that record every single week since March 21, with a peak of over six million in late March and early April. In the week of November 14, another one million people filed for unemployment benefits, including those who received special pandemic-related aid intended to help people ineligible for the regular program.

Put simply, the Biden administration faces a troubled economy the likes of which haven’t been seen in U.S. history. Moreover, traditional monetary and fiscal stimulus measures are either unavailable or unlikely to be all that effective in boosting economic activity in all sectors.

2. Biden has said he plans to push for a significant stimulus package. How can he ensure it’s effective?

Most economists would agree that stimulus that is effectively targeted and efficiently disbursed yields the most “bang for your buck.” It helps to focus aid on workers or industries most affected and make sure it’s tied to changing local conditions.

One likely focus for the Biden team will be income support, much like what we saw in parts of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, which offered generous unemployment benefits—the last of which will expire in December. But not all aid is created equal, and economists favor stimulus with large multiplier effects—that is, how much economic activity is generated for every dollar of spending.