The 9 most gorgeous dishes to serve on Thanksgiving, according to designers

While Zoom is great for conference calls, it’s no Smell-O-Vision . That means your virtual Thanksgiving guests won’t get to experience all the sensory pleasures of your meal. But there’s a silver lining for design aficionados: Those who love a beautifully curated dish, now is your time to shine. With digital Thanksgivings about to be in full swing, I think it’s safe to say there has never been a more apt moment to make it for the ‘gram.

We asked top designers and creative directors around the country for their prettiest go-to recipes, ranging from fluorescent jello to ombré pie to delicate Pommes Duchesse. These recipes don’t just taste good. They’re a feast for the eyes.

Here are their most design-worthy dishes, in their own words.

Award-worthy appetizers

My favorite recipes for Thanksgiving are actually appetizers. Bite-sized goodness that adds color to the table.

First up: Cranberry and Ricotta Crostini. It’s nice to see raw cranberries spared from only appearing in cooked and canned sauces on the Thanksgiving table. The almost-candy-cane color palette gives the dish a recognizable seasonal look. The splash of piercing red and pink against the ricotta’s stark white provides a well-received pop of vibrancy from all the brown and beige foods usually crowding our dinner plates.

Next: French Piped Potatoes–Pommes Duchesse. These little guys are so cute. Perfectly proportioned and easy to eat. Golden. This dish brings a whole new level of elegance to such a traditional ingredient. It’s super simple to make, and there’s a very straightforward design intervention here that makes the dish stand out. Mash, throw in a few extra elements, push through a piping bag, and the potato is transformed physically into something that not only looks spectacular but is tasty too.

—Rinat Aruh, cofounder, Aruliden

Veggie deviled eggs

My family is into variations of super traditional fare. One of our favorite appetizers (that we snack on all day while preparing other dishes) is deviled eggs. While I can’t find a photo of the beautiful deviled eggs my sister has piped out over the years, I found this recipe that uses pureed veggies in the filling. Something we’ve tried a few times when we’re having fun.

—Raja Schaar, program director and assistant professor of product design, Drexel University