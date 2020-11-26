The science behind expressing gratitude will surprise you

At this time of soaring infection rates, shortages of medical supplies, and economic downturns, there are also examples of people looking for ways to express their gratitude to those on the frontlines of fighting the epidemic. In many European countries, for example, people are expressing gratitude for the work of the medical staff by clapping from their balconies. Recently, this same practice has migrated to New York City.

As psychology researchers, we have been working to study the connection between gratitude and well-being.

Gratitude and well-being connection

In 2013, psychologists Robert Emmons and Robin Stern explained gratitude as both appreciating the good things in life and recognizing that they come from someone else.

There is a strong correlation between gratitude and well-being. Researchers have found that individuals who report feeling and expressing gratitude more report a greater level of positive emotions such as happiness, optimism, and joy.

At the same time, they have a lower level of negative emotions such as anger, distress, depression, and shame. They also report a higher level of life satisfaction.

Furthermore, grateful individuals report a greater sense of purpose in life, more forgiveness, and better quality of relationships, and they even seem to sleep better.