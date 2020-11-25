Inside the race to save Notre Dame Cathedral

On April 15, 2019, Joby Lubman got home from work and turned on the TV to see Paris’s Notre Dame Cathedral burning. “My jaw just dropped, and I was transfixed. I watched the whole thing happen live on the news as it played out,” says Lubman, who makes documentary films. Like many around the world, Lubman watched as the cathedral’s spire collapsed and firefighters worked for hours to put out the flames, saving the 850-year-old architectural masterpiece from complete destruction.

“The next morning, I had my documentary filmmaker hat on,” says Lubman, who is based in London. “This probably sounds horribly opportunistic, but the first thing I did was I went straight to my boss and said we need to start speaking to these guys about how we can have access to what will be clearly an incredible restoration process.”

His company, Windfall Films, got that access and began filming the high-stakes collaboration to save the cathedral from collapse and restore it to its former glory. Their film Saving Notre Dame for the PBS science series Nova premieres Wednesday, November 25.

Stopping the fire was just the start. As the film explores, the effort to save and rebuild the cathedral involves a unique partnership between scientists, restorers, architects, and historians. They’re using a mix of ancient and cutting-edge technologies to decode how the building was constructed and what it will take to build it back in a historically accurate way.

“The structure itself took hundreds of years to build, generations. They want to rebuild the parts that have been destroyed in five years,” says Lubman. Fortuitously, architectural historians had been working in recent years to digitally document Notre Dame, using 3D scanning technology that created a precise digital twin of the building and its components. It’s “a road map to actually rebuilding the parts that have been destroyed,” Lubman says.

This digital architectural model also helped inform the film, providing both renderings that explain how the building was constructed and animations showing just how close the cathedral was to complete collapse.

The film also follows the restorers working to clean the coal ash from the cathedral’s thousands of pieces of stained glass, the materials scientists identifying the age and type of limestone used to build its walls, and the carpenters who will need to hunt down unique pieces of French oak to rebuild the roof.