Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become the second-richest person on the planet

We finally found someone who isn’t having a hard time in 2020: Elon Musk. That’s because the Tesla and SpaceX cofounder is now the second-richest person in the world, reports Bloomberg. As of last night, Musk had a net worth of $127.9 billion. That officially puts Musk as worth more than Bill Gates, who has a net worth of $127.7 billion.

Musk surpassed Gates’s net worth by $200 million yesterday, thanks to a rise in the value of Tesla’s shares. But Musk’s net worth didn’t just surge by a few hundred million—it surged by $7.2 billion—in a single day. That was due to Tesla shares rising more than $23 on Monday, or just over 6.5%.

The world’s richest man is still Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who is worth north of $181 billion as of the time of this writing, which means Musk has a ways to go if he wants to take the top spot. And given that Musk is only $200 million ahead of Gates, it’s possible Musk could drop back to the No. 3 spot today should Tesla shares fall (or Microsoft shares or other Gates assets rise).

But you know, cry me a river. Once you get over a net worth of a billion dollars, does anything more really matter? Is there anything you can buy if you’re worth over $100 billion that you can’t buy if you’re worth “just” $1 billion? Case in point, at the beginning of 2020 Musk was worth just under $28 billion. During all the turmoil that is 2020, Musk has added more than $100 billion to his net worth—but can he now acquire any material possessions he couldn’t back in January?

And it’s not just Musk’s net worth that has skyrocketed during the worst year of this century so far. Though Musk gained the most of any rich person on the planet, overall, rich people are having a banner year. As Bloomberg notes, while the pandemic has devastated our bodies, families, and jobs, the world’s richest people have seen their collective wealth skyrocket $1.3 trillion since January 1, 2020.

Must be nice.