Will you need a COVID-19 vaccine to fly?

Airlines have adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic with policies on face masks, keeping middle seats empty, and requiring evidence of a negative coronavirus test before heading to some destinations. So when the first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine are rolled out in the coming months, will you have to prove your immunization to board a plane?

For most airlines, it’s too soon to tell. While Australian airline Qantas announced on November 23 that it would require proof of vaccination to fly, other airlines are still deciding. When asked if American Airlines would implement such a policy, a company spokesperson said that while the airline is pleased that vaccine development is moving forward, it’s too early to comment on policies related to a COVID-19 vaccine. A spokesperson from Delta couldn’t share specifics either, and noted that the entire pandemic has been unpredictable.

A spokesperson for Southwest said that the airline “will continue monitoring public health information from the CDC, the latest scientific research, and insights from our internal and external experts to guide our operational policies as we work to support the well-being of our customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Jet Blue and United did not respond to a request for comment.

As for whether airlines should require passengers to be vaccinated for COVID-19 in order to fly, that’s even more complicated, says Jeffrey Kahn, director of the Johns Hopkins Berman Institute of Bioethics and a professor of bioethics and public policy. “The question is whether airlines should be the arbiters of public health policy,” he says. “I’m sure they would do it if they were required to as part of public health, but that would require a federal approach to the pandemic. . . . We haven’t had that.”

Without federal mandates, states have borne the brunt of the coronavirus pandemic response. When it comes to travel, that means states and regions have made their own rules about who can come in from other areas, though their enforcement has been spotty. New York state, for example, has a travel advisory list requiring people traveling from states with high COVID-19 spread to quarantine for 14 days. Similarly, airlines follow the regulations of their destinations, rather than having their own rules across the board. Beginning November 24, anyone flying to Hawaii will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their departure, no matter the airline they fly in on.

“It will depend on the destination,” Kahn says of COVID-19 vaccine requirements on airplanes. Just like how we have to show a passport to board a plane before flying to another country, Kahn guesses we might have “immunity passports” to prove our COVID-19 immunization before boarding a plane to go abroad. American citizens are still banned from traveling to Canada and most of Europe because of the high rates of COVID-19 infection here, based on rules that are imposed by those countries’ governments, not the airlines that serve those regions.

There was talk of immunity passports at the beginning of the pandemic, too—the idea, Kahn says, “that if people could show they had been infected and recovered and were therefore immune, they could travel more freely.” The problem became that we don’t have a way to test for that: There’s growing evidence that the coronavirus antibodies last only a few months, even if the protections they afford last longer. It’s also not clear yet either if the COVID-19 vaccines in development actually prevent someone from getting SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, or if they only prevent people from getting really sick.