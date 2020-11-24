3 simple tips for workers struggling with time management

A line I’ve written in more emails this year than all of my time as an entrepreneur is this: “I can’t give you any guarantees.”

Among the constant shuffle of our responsibilities, time has become elusive, slipping between our fingers. Over the course of the year, how many times have we had to adjust our plans, reorganize meetings, and juggle work with home logistics? The answer that comes first to my mind is, “Way more than I can count.”

Many of us continue to work from home, and time management continues to be one of our biggest challenges. As a leader, I understand that under the abnormal circumstances we find ourselves in, it can be hard to focus on the long-debated solutions of time management.

But since we are experiencing so many diverse stressors, I’ve found effectively managing our time has only gotten more important. Our ability to structure our days and give us a greater sense of calm and purpose can help make things feel a bit more normal. When we have the proper time management techniques in place, our ability to focus is stronger, which brings us close to our goals.

Here are three simple tips, which have helped my team and I maximize our hours and feel more empowered to conquer our workloads.

Examine where your energy is going

Look at the areas taking up room in your week; these can be distractions, such as an overflowing email inbox, or a phone that is always pinging with notifications.

For example, if the platforms you use to communicate with colleagues begin to hinder your productivity and focus, it’s time for you to consider if they are beneficial. Digital overload is one of our biggest time sucks. The last things you want during a stressful time are extraneous forces pulling you away from your high-value work.