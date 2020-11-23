Oxford COVID-19 vaccine: Not as effective, but better than other vaccines in two big ways

Another week and more good news in the fight against COVID-19. For the third week in a row, a successful COVID-19 has been announced—this time from researchers at Oxford University in the United Kingdom, reports the BBC. The Oxford vaccine has been one of the longest in the making—work began almost 10 months ago. However, the Oxford vaccine has a major drawback versus the American vaccines, but it also has two major advantages. Here’s what you need to know.

The Oxford vaccine only has a 70% efficacy rating: That means, on average, only 7 out of 10 people who get the Oxford vaccine will be inoculated from Sars-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. That means 3 in 10 will still be susceptible to it even after receiving the Oxford vaccine. That efficacy rating is still better than the average flu vaccine, but not as good as the vaccines from Pfizer (95% efficacy) and Moderna (94.5% efficacy).

But Oxford's vaccine's efficacy rating could increase: That's because the efficacy rating was 70% for people who only received one dose of the vaccine. A smaller trial within the main trial showed that people who received a half first dose followed by a subsequent full dose had a 90% chance of being inoculated from the virus.

The Oxford vaccine is far cheaper, however: While the Oxford vaccine may not have as high an efficacy rating as the vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer, it is far cheaper to produce. As the BBC notes, while Pfizer's vaccine costs about $20 per dose, and Moderna's vaccine costs about $34 per dose, Oxford's vaccine is only about $4 per dose. This means the Oxford vaccine could be the better option to inoculate poorer, developing countries. Even if two doses of Oxford's vaccine are needed to reach an efficacy rating of around 90%, it would still be cheaper than using the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna.

The Oxford vaccine doesn't require extreme cold storage: This is perhaps the biggest advantage the Oxford vaccine has. While the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored at -70 degrees Celsius (-94°F), and Moderna's needs to be stored at -20°C (-4°F) during shipping, the Oxford vaccine only requires standard refrigeration. This means the Oxford vaccine will be far easier to store and distribute since specialized cold storage units will not be required.

The safety of the vaccine still needs to be determined: While the Oxford vaccine is another promising development, its safety still needs to be determined. Things look good for it so far, but it will be a few more weeks before regulators can officially deem the Oxford vaccine as safe to use in people.

In short: The Oxford vaccine is not as effective as the vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. However, it is much more cost-effective and much easier to ship and store. Right now, it seems, the Oxford vaccine is the best option to inoculate as much of the world as possible as quickly as possible due to fewer distribution and cost concerns.

Any way you cut it, though, three vaccines in three weeks is something to celebrate. However, it’s also important to stress that the vaccines, if they are approved for widespread use, will still take months and months to be distributed to the population at large. During those months, the pandemic will still be running unchecked, with the upcoming winter expected to see more infections than at any time in the past. So keep wearing your mask, keep social distancing, and keep on keeping on knowing that we may soon have the tools needed to turn the tide and get our lives back to as close to normal as possible.