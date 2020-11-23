Snapchat is launching its answer to TikTok

Snapchat has announced a new “Spotlight” feature in the app that aims to take on TikTok’s viral popularity. Beginning today, Spotlight will be an integrated product within Snapchat . It will feature a constantly updating selection of the best video Snaps from across the platform and is specifically designed to surface the best Snapchat content from Snapchat’s community of users, no matter if you follow a particular user or not—and no matter who created the Snap.

Matter of fact, Spotlight is specifically designed so that anyone has a chance to have their video Snap featured in it—not just Snapchat‘s major content creators.

It works like this: Create a video Snap, tap the “Send To” button, select the new Spotlight option at the top of the screen, and then tap Send. And that’s it—you’ve successfully submitted a video Snap to Spotlight.

Snapchat will manually curate Spotlight submissions. To be accepted into Spotlight, all submitted Snaps must adhere to the platform’s community guidelines, so no conspiracy theories or misleading or explicit content, etc. Public comments will also not be allowed on Snaps featured in Spotlight.

Between now and at least the end of the year, Snapchat is giving away over $1 million a day to the creators of Spotlight content. Any user who has a submitted Snap accepted into Spotlight will take home a share of that day’s $1 million. Earnings will be calculated based on the total number of unique views their Spotlight Snap receives.

Your Snapchat account does not have to be public to submit videos to Spotlight. Snap users who don’t want to contribute Spotlight content can simply lean back and enjoy the new Spotlight feed in the app.