Shifting Customer Demands: Today’s Top Challenge

A recent Oxford Economics Research study found that the top external challenge for business owners is changing consumer wants and needs. In this video, hear from SAP expert, Oliver Stocks, on how technology and a strong digital core can position you to be proactive and flip the script on how business gets done.
fastco works
collectionsNewsletterCourses and LearningAdvertiseCurrent Issue
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business