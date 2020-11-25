advertisement
How To Win Prospective Customers’ Hearts

Quality is important—but other factors matter, too.

By SAP
According to Oxford Economic Research, high quality products and services are the most important feature in delivering a great customer experience. Industry analyst Laurie McCabe, CX expert Stephanie Thum, Casey’s General Store and Beyond Technologies share inventive ways to win customers’ hearts during this globally challenging time.

