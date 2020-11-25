advertisement
advertisement
  • 10:00 am
  • sap

Invest in Your Employees–Your Most Valuable Asset

Why talent development is job one.

By SAP
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

The Society for Human Resource Management tells us employee engagement has emerged as the main driver for success in today’s marketplace. Hear from The Bodyshop Indonesia on how to create a culture that enables engaged employees and top performers, and from SAP Partner Censia, on ways to address critical HR issues for small and midsize businesses.

advertisement

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life