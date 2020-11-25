advertisement
  10:00 am
  • sap

Get The Money You Need To Grow Your Business

Growth still matters- and It takes capital to innovate. Here’s how to get it.

By SAP
Per a recent Oxford Economics study, 35% of SME business leaders list ‘growth’ as their strategic priority even during uncertain times. Digitizing and pivoting to new business models are proven growth strategies. Learn from SAP experts on ways to raise capital to fuel growth, and from Sagamore Spirit on how they implemented an additional business model

