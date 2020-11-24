Why this pandemic winter is the perfect time to try out ‘slow work’

As the pandemic drags on, many of us are under more pressure than ever before at work. Perhaps your company was operating at a loss during the first few months of the pandemic, and now—half a year later—it’s regaining its footing and you’re juggling multiple new projects. Maybe your team laid off workers, and you’re forced to pick up the slack. Or maybe you’re trying to get a new side hustle off the ground.

These fluctuations at work are stressful. And even pre-pandemic, there was already a tendency to view overworking as a source of celebration. A more lenient time of year—such as this holiday season—can help recenter us and clarify what goals we want to achieve when we’re back at our desks.

The “slow work” movement prioritizes meaningful and measured productivity, alongside dedicated time for breaks. The work style places importance on concentrated work, especially on individual tasks. Hopping from assignment to assignment is not part of the slow work philosophy. However, wiping the slate clean, so your schedule is less packed, is a key part of slow work.



To try out this work style, find time for activities you enjoy. Build in concentrated parts of your day for passion projects that require you to use your hands—and not just your thumbs, swiping across a screen. You can more easily get to a place where your mind is uninhibited and free to wander, perhaps even allowing you to reach a breakthrough.

Our normal way of working, where you’re constantly operating under high-pressure situations, may feel motivating in the short term, but excessive strain is bad for us. Most likely, you’re already turning to unhealthy workflow habits, such as task switching, which unnecessarily tax your brain and set you back cognitively. If you find yourself toggling between a video call, a Slack exchange, and a frenzied read-through of a report, your brain is most likely buckling. The end result is your brain gets wiped out and your work suffers.



We need downtime to get back to a healthy level of productivity. Committing yourself to leisure time is something that may not feel productive, but it can lead to a more balanced and thoughtful output. Further, when we slow our thoughts down, the more trustworthy our intuitive impulses become. We don’t need to second-guess if our harried minds are reaching for the easiest option. Our thoughts are innately clearer.

One way to incorporate slow work into your life—especially during a time of increased stress and isolation—is with a new hobby. A hobby that requires your hands, encourages focused work, and celebrates a meditative, un-frenzied process encapsulates the merits of slow work.