If you have to be indoors with others, here’s how to make the air cleaner

The vast majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs indoors, mostly from the inhalation of airborne particles that contain the coronavirus. But in spite of the obvious risks posed by being inside, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, small household gatherings are driving much of the recent surge in cases.

Open as many windows as you can—the larger the opening the better. Open doors to the outside. Run the exhaust fans in your bathroom and above the stove—though only do this if the exhausts go to the outside and if you also have a window or door open. Additionally, you can place fans in open windows and blow the inside air out to even further boost your airflow. I live in Colorado, and the winter cold has arrived. I still think it is worth it to have windows open, but I open them only about halfway and turn on the heaters in my house. This wastes energy, but I keep the time I have to do this to a minimum, and once visitors leave, I keep the windows open for at least an hour to completely air out the house. All of these things add up and increase ventilation. Filtration as a backup If you are worried that your home ventilation is still too low, air filtration can offer another layer of safety. Much the way an N95 mask works, running air in your home through a filter with small openings can capture airborne particles that could contain the coronavirus. There are two ways to filter air in a home: using a built-in system—such as central heating, for example—or using stand-alone air cleaners. In my home, we use both air cleaners and our heating system to filter the air. If you have central heating, make sure your furnace filter has a minimum efficiency reporting value (MERV) of at least 11. This value describes how effective a filter is at removing airborne particles and contaminants from the recirculated air. The standard on most furnaces is a MERV 8 filter, and many furnaces are not capable of running with a more efficient filter, so make sure to check your filter and ask a technician before replacing it. But a MERV 8 filter is better than no filtration at all.

