Trump supporter election lawsuit affidavit seems to mix up Michigan and Minnesota

An affidavit filed in a Trump supporter’s case challenging election results in Georgia points to potential voting machine problems in Michigan as evidence of election irregularities.

But as commentators starting with the conservative Power Line blog have pointed out, there’s a bit of a problem with the affidavit: It appears to list Minnesota precincts as being in Michigan as it points out their allegedly high vote totals.

The affidavit was filed by Russell James Ramsland, Jr., of Allied Security Operations Group, a Dallas-area firm that does cybersecurity work and lists a number of precincts as purportedly seeing anomalously high numbers of votes. But those precincts—including distinctively named ones like Monticello P-1—appear to be located in Minnesota, not Michigan.

An attorney for the plaintiff in the case, Georgia voter L. Lin Wood, Jr., didn’t immediately respond to an inquiry from Fast Company.

Wood, who is himself an attorney, saw a judge decline Thursday night to issue a restraining order stopping officials from declaring President-elect Joe Biden the state’s winner. It was one of many recent legal losses for Trump and his allies in their efforts to challenge election results that experts and state officials have repeatedly said are sound. Wood has vowed to appeal.