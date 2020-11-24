6 ways to help employees craft their job into their calling

People today want more than just a paycheck from their employers. They want purpose and meaning at work. While this has made management more complicated, it’s also created an opportunity for leaders. The chance to craft personalized experiences that help employees develop a calling–and not just offer a job–can be a boon for business.

According to LinkedIn’s 2019 Workforce Learning Report, 94% of employees say that they would stay at a company longer if it simply invested in helping them. So why aren’t more organizations doing this? It may be because they don’t know where to start.

The idea of crafting personalized experiences for every employee can seem daunting, but the science of self-actualization provides a great guide to start. There are several factors that are proven to help people perform and grow that HR and people teams can use to create experiences that transform a job into a calling.

Institutionalize support and gratitude

Science suggests that acts of kindness and gratitude can positively influence others–and ourselves. They also help keep people in a positive mindset. It’s important to make a commitment to encouraging gratitude and mindfulness because the real secret is in repetition. According to Dr. Waguih William IsHak, a professor of psychiatry at Cedars-Sinai, you can’t live on the three-to-four-minute oxytocin boost that comes from a single act of kindness.

Aim to discover and utilize everyone’s unique strengths

Recognizing and developing character strengths is one-way people can improve their ability to experience positive emotions, which has been correlated with higher performance. Using a strength-identifying tool, like Clifton Strengths Assessment or the VIA Character Strengths Survey, during onboarding will surface those unique abilities that every employee brings to the team.

HR teams and managers should design roles that help people develop their signature strengths and create practices that support whole-person growth. It doesn’t stop there, however. It’s important that employees spend time reflecting on how their strengths show up in their work. Managers can encourage this reflection by asking questions, like “What were two wins that you are proud of in the past month and how did you leverage your strengths with those wins?”

Make connection a company priority

Feeling connected to others is not only a fundamental human need, it increases motivation and mitigates challenging situations. People can feel connected to others and to the company they work for. To feel both are necessary for the strongest and most meaningful outcome.