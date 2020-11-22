How to watch the 2020 American Music Awards on ABC live without cable

The 2020 American Music Awards, which honor the best and brightest artists in nearly every genre of music, are taking place tonight at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the socially distanced event will feature live performances from Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, the Weeknd, Kenny G, and many others. You can check out the full list of performances and nominations here .

The ceremony is slated to air tonight (Sunday, November 22) at 8 p.m. ET on the ABC broadcast network. If you’re a cord-cutter who wants to stream the AMAs live on a computer, smartphone, or television, you’ll need access to ABC’s live feed. We’ve rounded up some places to find it below:

Subscription streaming services

ABC is available in most areas as part of a bundle on a few subscription-based streaming services. If you’re new to one these services, you can usually get a free week. Check your zip code before signing up.

Free streaming services

Locast is a nonprofit service that lets you stream broadcast networks, including ABC, for free in select areas. Find Locast here.

ABC’s website and mobile apps

Viewers with login credentials from a pay-TV provider can watch the AMAs on ABC’s website (abc.go.com/watch-live) or via ABC’s iOS and Android. Find the apps here.

Over-the-air antennas

Worth repeating: ABC is a broadcast network and available over the air for free. It’s not too late to buy an OTA antenna and watch it the old-fashioned way. Good luck!