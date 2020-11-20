How to volunteer to help the Georgia Senate runoffs: 12 things you can do for voter outreach right now

The next four years of American government function depend on the outcome of two runoff elections for Georgia’s Senate seats, and the race may well come down to how many local voters get registered between now and the December 7 voter registration deadline.

After you open your wallet to campaigns and voter outreach programs, which you should definitely do right now if you can, here’s how to donate your manpower:

Get out the vote

Click through to:

The two organizations have been credited with registering 800,000 Georgia voters (and, arguably, tipping Georgia blue on November 3). Stacey Abrams is associated with both. Each have signup pages for a variety of in-person and virtual voter drive tasks.

Phone bank from your kitchen table

In lieu of Thanksgiving travel, sign up for two phone banking shifts and pat yourself on the back. Two-hour phone banking shifts are yours for the taking from:

These opportunities continue from now until January.

Join the campaigns

The Senate campaigns are full of volunteer opportunities, ranging from networking for donations to texting.