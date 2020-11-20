How COVID relief funds could boost a green recovery

advertisement advertisement

As of late summer, governments around the world had pledged $12.2 trillion of relief in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s around 15% of global gross domestic product, three times larger than government spending put forward during and after the 2008-2009 global financial crisis and enough for every adult in the world to receive a $2,000 check.

In other words, it is by no means impossible to hold global temperature rise to plus 1.5 C (2.7 F). A lot is already being spent on climate initiatives While $1.4 trillion per year sounds like a lot of money, it’s actually not so much greater than what is already being spent on clean energy worldwide. Countries are projected to invest an estimated $1.1 trillion per year over the next five years into low-carbon energy strategies. This pathway would take the world toward 3 degrees Celsius of warming, a level that could be quite harmful for the planet. Much of this funding comes in response to national, state, and local policy mandates and incentives. But a lot is happening thanks to pure economics as well: companies aiming to profit from new clean-energy installations, which are becoming increasingly more affordable in many places. Thus, taking into account the $1.1 trillion per year baked into the system already, the additional amount of clean energy investment needed to get on a 1.5 C track comes to just $0.3 trillion—or $300 billion—per year over the next five years. For the entire globe, $300 billion per year over five years—or $1.5 trillion cumulative—is not an outrageous sum of money. It represents just one-eighth of the $12.2 trillion governments around the world have announced for COVID-19 relief to date.

Thus, a fraction of current bailout funding could provide the extra near-term boost the world needs to get on track to meet plus 2 or 1.5 C (plus 3.6 or 2.7 F) of warming, the levels countries committed to in the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Change course, then move forward Biden is calling for some $1.7 trillion investment in clean energy and energy efficiency over the next 10 years. This level of investment, if also realized in other countries, could put the world on a path to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement. The U.S. has already committed trillions of dollars for COVID-19 relief, much of which is going toward important needs like patient care, vaccine research, and direct economic bailouts. But economic recovery plans contain money for long-term economic growth, too. And that’s the money I am suggesting could be directed toward climate-friendly investments. Meeting the Paris goals will ultimately demand continued and increasing investments going forward, climbing above the $300 billion per year over the next five years that would get the world on track to 1.5 C (2.7 F). Nevertheless, an initial injection of funds into clean energy could achieve two goals: boost the global economy through large infrastructure spending and accelerate the deployment of clean-energy production and energy-efficiency measures. Like with so many things, the question seems to be one of political will: Are governments and companies willing and able to turn toward a cleaner, more prosperous future to the benefit of all? Public funding appears to be available—for now. And given how massive this funding is, it provides a unique opportunity to catalyze the development, deployment, and dissemination of clean technologies during the next decade, an absolutely critical period in the fight against climate change.