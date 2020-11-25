Asian American unemployment is surging during the pandemic

Before the pandemic, Heena was working full time at a New York nail salon. The pay was modest, but it offered a semblance of stability. Heena, who asked to use a pseudonym, typically worked eight hours a day, four days a week, with hourly wages of about $11; on a typical day, she might have taken home $50 to $60 in tips.

“There was always a risk, even before COVID, because we work with such heavy-duty chemicals,” she told me through a translator. “On top of that, the struggle with managers—I wonder if maybe managers are the same everywhere. But that is also the type of pressure that makes it really hard for us on the job.”

In March, when nonessential businesses in New York City were ordered to close, the salon where Heena worked had to shut down, and she was unable to work for months. But reopening has also brought little comfort. As the salon has struggled to drum up business, Heena has seen her hours and pay slashed with little warning.

“The managers just reduced our hours,” she says. “They didn’t ask whether it would be okay.” Her hours can vary day to day, depending on how many clients come in. “It’s sort of at the wish of the manager, who tells us to just leave whenever things get slow,” she says.

Heena’s wages have increased to $13 per hour, but that hardly matters given that her work hours have been cut so drastically. On many days, she makes as little as $20 in tips. “I’m only bringing in maybe $300 a week, which is really nothing to support the family on,” she says. “My husband works at a store but he has a similar situation where sometimes he gets called in, sometimes he doesn’t. We do what we can. I have an older son who doesn’t live in New York, and he’s studying but also has a side job and tries to send us money as well.”

On top of her financial concerns, the fear of working amid a pandemic and exposing herself to the coronavirus hangs over Heena at all times. “I feel the pressure that they’re putting on us to do our job well, and there’s so much risk when we’re working, and it just doesn’t feel good,” she says. “I have my own stress, and I feel their stress as well. They give us masks and gloves and even shields, which is actually better than in other places, but that doesn’t really help with the fear that we have. But what to do? I have to work.”

As a Nepali immigrant, Heena belongs to a group of workers who have often been overlooked amid the economic fallout of the pandemic. A lot of coverage has highlighted the sweeping impact on working women, whose unemployment rates spiked in April when 3.6 million women left the labor force. The economy was slowly recovering from what many have called the first female recession—until 865,000 women dropped out of the workforce in September. Unemployment among Black and Latinx workers has also been markedly higher, reaching highs of 16.7% and 18.9%, respectively, during the spring. Those percentages have since fallen but remain worse than white unemployment rates.