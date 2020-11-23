The frustrating reason why your therapist may have to break up with you

Larissa Golloub had just onboarded a new patient to her therapy practice when she had the sense that something wasn’t right. Her client had videoed in from a location with a lot of trees. “I said, ‘Where are you?’ And she says, ‘I’m in Connecticut,’ and my heart sank,” Golloub says. The problem? Golloub isn’t licensed in Connecticut and she can be disbarred for practicing without authorization.

The COVD-19 pandemic has caused everyone’s plans to change—including therapists, who’ve been forced to take their practices online. Alma, a therapy community and platform that used to offer shared offices for individual clinicians, pivoted entirely online. Meanwhile, therapists have been reeling from the changes Americans are making to their living situations. A fifth of Americans either moved or know someone who moved because of the virus, according to a Pew Research survey. That has thrown therapy practices into chaos as they try to keep track of where their clients are living and whether they can legally counsel them. In some cases, therapists, afraid of breaking the law, have stopped seeing some of their patients.

Different states have different laws, but typically therapists must practice and see clients in the state where they are licensed. Under COVID-19, some states have loosened restrictions on practicing across state lines; others have created expedited licensing processes to help therapists come under compliance. But what was meant to make getting care easier during a complicated pandemic has actually made the landscape more confusing. Therapists have been forced to keep up with local ordinances or stop seeing their patients.

In Connecticut, where Golloub’s patient was staying, licensure requirements have been suspended until January 2021. Even still, Golloub says she isn’t comfortable seeing her client across state lines. “Things can change suddenly,” she says. “Then where are we?”

The push for a national license

The change in telehealth regulations during the pandemic has revived a conversation about national licensing for therapists and doctors at large. “Mental health needs are going to skyrocket in the aftermath of the pandemic. Creating an agile, responsive, national force of mental health workers that can respond to mental health crisis ‘hot spots’ will be important,” wrote therapist Elizabeth Brokamp in a MoveOn.org petition that has garnered 37,000 signatures. Not only would a national license allow for health professionals to see their patients across states, it would also open up more mental healthcare options for people who live in remote areas or states with low numbers of therapists.

The biggest barrier to a national license is that there’s no existing body at the federal level to oversee the process. Licensing is typically handled at the state level. Some states offer an expedited licensing process for social workers and psychologists who have already been licensed in another state. But the process is still cumbersome and expensive.

Even larger players in the teletherapy space are feeling the pressure to practice across state lines despite the unsteady regulations. An internal memo from text-based therapy company Talkspace highlights the challenges that even national companies face as people have moved around and increasingly sought out services. In May, the company started asking its therapists if they would be willing to work in states according to client demand regardless of whether rules around licensure remain relaxed, according to CNBC. The company offered to help therapists with any related legal costs they might incur from seeing clients in a state where they are not licensed. However, the costs are more than financial. Such infractions could become a stain on a therapist’s record, or worse, forfeit their ability to get licensed in the future.