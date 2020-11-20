Your employees are doing their part to end harassment. Now it’s your turn

Three years ago, the hashtag #MeToo went viral and fueled a cultural reckoning that saw millions of people coming forward to disclose sexual harassment and assault, many for the very first time. A few months later, 300 women in Hollywood joined the chorus calling for change, lighting the match that fueled the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund , an initiative that connects working people, especially low-paid workers, who’ve experienced sex harassment at work with legal and public relations support.

Since then, much progress has been made fighting sexual harassment in workplaces across the country. Many states have strengthened sexual harassment laws, expanding the legal definition of what qualifies as harassment, limiting the use of nondisclosure agreements (NDAs), and requiring reporting and training. And the reverberations have extended beyond institutions to individuals: an independent, national CBS News poll found that one-quarter of working Americans, including 29% of working women, say they are more likely to report an incident of sexual misconduct in the workplace than they were before. More than half of young men say it has made them rethink some of the ways men behave toward women.

Yet, far too many workers are still unsafe at work today. Even more alarming? Too few employers are stepping in to protect them. In fact, according to a new report by the National Women’s Law Center, more than 7 in 10 people who experienced workplace sex harassment and sought help from the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund faced some form of retaliation. Retaliation can take many forms, some subtle—and not so subtle: contract workers being told there is no more work for them, TV writers being fired, restaurant and retail workers being assigned few shifts, and those on track for promotion being denied, to name just a few. Moreover, of the workers who reported harassment, nearly 3 in 10 said nothing was done about it.

To be clear, workers are doing their part: Our report revealed that nearly two in three people reported the harassment they experienced to their employer. And they are reporting what any responsible employer would dread having in its workplace: explicit sexual comments, belittling remarks about how the worker was incompetent or should be let go because of their sex, and sexual assault—the type of physical harassment that more than one in three people reported to us.

Harassment and retaliation have devastating effects on people’s lives, both in and out of the workplace. More than one in five people said that workplace sex harassment negatively impacted their economic or financial well-being. Nearly a quarter of those who reported a negative economic impact said they had trouble finding another job. Nearly one in five people shared that the harassment had a damaging impact on their mental health. No workplace is immune from the scourge of sexual harassment and abuse. And it is on employers to do better.

When employers take serious steps to prevent retaliation for reporting sex harassment, they:

Initiate policies that prohibit all forms of retaliation and provide multiple channels for employees to report retaliation when it occurs.