These 13 cozy gifts will keep your loved ones warm and snuggly all winter

It’s (still) 2020, and as we finish out the year, we’re reaching for whatever creature comforts we can get. We’re betting that most folks are feeling the same—so what better way to send love to your friends and family than in the form of a comfy, cozy, “almost as good as an actual hug” gift? Our cozy gift guide is filled with our tried and true favorite cozy gifts, which we guarantee will keep you snuggled all winter. So curl up and dive in—your cozy staples are only a click away.
Smartwool Popcorn Socks
Minnesota-raised FC editor Amy Farley swears by Smartwool’s adorable popcorn socks for cushioned and cozy feet all winter—whether you’re slushing through city streets or zipping down ski slopes. Wool is naturally warm and soft, and much better for the environment than synthetic alternatives. Though they’ll cost you more than a 10-pack from Target, Smartwool’s socks will keep your feet warm for years without any wear or tear—and make a great stocking stuffer.
Quince $50 Cashmere Sweaters
Staff writer Liz Segran was blown away by Quince’s $50 cashmere sweaters when she tried them out earlier this fall. The company’s innovative, radically transparent business model ships high-quality cashmere sweaters, beanies, wraps, and more directly from the factory floor to your door for a fraction of the cost you’d pay in retail. The velvety-soft sweaters and unbelievably cozy beanies are super soft and perfect for bundling up.
White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap
Speaking of cashmere, White and Warren’s Cashmere Travel Wrap is unbeatable—it’s been a best-seller for more than two decades, and we thoroughly endorse its popularity. The uber-soft wrap can be a blanket, a scarf, or a wraparound for a little bit of coziness wherever you go. It comes in 14 different colors and three perfect sizes—the full-blown travel wrap, a mini wrap, or a very adorable scarf. The traveler in your life is sure to love this for keeping cozy now, and jet-setting in the future.
Parachute Cozy Booties
Are they slippers? Are they boots? Whatever they are, they’re freaking adorable. Parachute’s uber-soft, sherpa slipper boots pull on and feature a super soft interior (the company specifies that no socks are needed) and a rubber, non-slip bottom. That makes them perfect for loved ones in cold climates, who can wear them shuffling around the house or to scurry out to the mailbox. Better yet: You can machine-wash them when they get dirty, so these cozy kicks will look fresh for years to come.
Vuori Sweatsuits
We all know that sweatsuits are the official uniform of 2020. And if you spend any time on Instagram, you’ve probably come across ads for Vuori. The direct-to-consumer activewear company makes ethical, sustainable staples that are built for the wear and tear of frequent workouts. The label’s joggers come recommended by three different Fast Company editors (including men and women), who describe them as being “like butter.” Need we say more? We recommend pairing them with an essential hoodie for a full outfit they’ll never want to take off.
Eberjey PJ sets
Nothing says cozy quite like an indulgent pair of silky soft pajamas, and Eberjey’s are the best we’ve ever worn. The classic piped sets come in long and short versions, making them an excellent gift for even your friends and family who live in warmer climates, and they even come in two men’s styles. After a long day of working from home, we guarantee your loved one will feel cozier and more relaxed changing into one of these beautiful matching sets.
Emu Mayberry Slippers
Okay, we admit it: We’re absolutely in love with these gloriously soft and delightfully silly slippers from Emu Australia. The masters of cloud-soft Australian sheepskin footwear at Emu make incredibly insulated winter boots and some impressively fashionable cold-weather footwear, but this year we’re embracing life’s small delights with the whimsical Mayberry slipper. Fast Company designer Chelsea Schiff purchased these earlier this year and described them as “the key to my quarantine happiness.”
Lunya’s Robes and Cardigans
The relaxation geniuses at Lunya have it all figured out: Washable silk pajama sets, matching travel kits (complete with sleep mask) to the cutest wool pants we’ve ever seen. But if we’re really compiling our dream wish list, the number one slot would belong to the company’s gorgeously cozy robes and cardigans. The indulgently oversized wool sweaters are rich and heavy to keep out the cold but slouchy enough to look gorgeous wrapped up tight or untied and open. Behold: a bathrobe you could wear out to dinner.
North Face Campshire Hoodie
For those of us looking for a less glamorous and more practical coziness (Pennsylvania suburb-dweller here) the cold weather experts at the North Face have devised the Campshire P/O Hoodie, a hooded, quarter-zip fleece that is ready for pretty much anything. With the “warmest” rating on the North Face’s measurement scale, this cozy staple can be worn alone for running errands or layered underneath a jacket for longer outdoor activities.
Naadam Cashmere Hoodie
Looking to upgrade from normal sweats? Naadam’s hoodies dress up a quarantine staple with super soft 100% cashmere for an uber-comfy but more put-together feel. The direct-to-consumer company ethically sources Mongolian cashmere and sells it for a fraction of the price of normal retail in both men’s and women’s silhouettes. We recommend pairing it with a pair of cashmere joggers for a cozy set your loved one will never want to take off.
Anthropologie Sophie Faux Fur Throw
Who doesn’t want a giant, cozy blanket to cuddle under all winter? We can’t think of anyone. The Sophie Faux Fur Throw from Anthropologie is soft, plush, and so much more stylish than your patterned fleece blankets sporting sports team logos. It comes in four beautiful shades, from a subdued grey to a beautiful blush to a bright, golden ochre—so you’re bound to find one that will fit your loved ones’ style. According to one FC editor, “This is the best throw I have ever owned in my life and is my go-to gifting item this year.” Works for us!
Everlane Cashmere Sweaters
We have gone on and on (and on and on) about how much we love Everlane’s cashmere sweaters, and we’d be remiss to leave them out of our coziest gift suggestions. These winter workhorses come in every shape, style, and color you can imagine and are so classic and durable, your loved one will wear them for years to come. Trust us: We’ve filled our closets with them, and they’re going strong years later.
Outdoor Voices CloudKnit Staples
Cult workout gear purveyor Outdoor Voices knows a thing or two about cute and comfortable clothing, so it’s no surprise they make some of the most comfortable sweatpants we’ve ever donned. The lightweight and breathable fabric is buttery soft but light enough that you don’t find yourself sweating every time the heat kicks on. We were absolutely delighted when they expanded the line to include pants, hoodies, and short- and long-sleeved tees. One editor’s “ridiculously picky” husband is still raving about the pair of sweatpants she bought him for Christmas last year.