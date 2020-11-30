These 13 cozy gifts will keep your loved ones warm and snuggly all winter

It’s (still) 2020, and as we finish out the year, we’re reaching for whatever creature comforts we can get. We’re betting that most folks are feeling the same—so what better way to send love to your friends and family than in the form of a comfy, cozy, “almost as good as an actual hug” gift? Our cozy gift guide is filled with our tried and true favorite cozy gifts, which we guarantee will keep you snuggled all winter. So curl up and dive in—your cozy staples are only a click away.

Smartwool Popcorn Socks

Minnesota-raised FC editor Amy Farley swears by Smartwool’s adorable popcorn socks, which come in a variety of different colors, for cushioned and cozy feet all winter—whether you’re slushing through city streets, skating in the crisp cold, or warming up by the fire. Wool is naturally warm and soft, and much better for the environment than synthetic alternatives. Though they’ll cost you more than a 10-pack from Target, Smartwool’s socks will keep your feet warm for years without any wear or tear—and make a great stocking stuffer.

Quince $50 Cashmere Sweaters

Staff writer Liz Segran was blown away by Quince’s $50 cashmere sweaters when she tried them out earlier this fall. The company’s innovative, radically transparent business model ships high-quality cashmere sweaters, beanies, wraps, and more directly from the factory floor to your door for a fraction of the cost you’d pay in retail. The velvety-soft sweaters and unbelievably cozy beanies are super soft and perfect for bundling up.

White and Warren Cashmere Travel Wrap

Speaking of cashmere, White and Warren’s Cashmere Travel Wrap is unbeatable—it’s been a best-seller for more than two decades, and we thoroughly endorse its popularity. One Fast Company editor, who has had her uber-soft wrap for more than five years, uses it as a warm winter scarf, a shoulder wrap in summer, and cozy comfort blanket on just about every flight she takes. It comes in 14 different colors and three perfect sizes—the full-blown travel wrap, a mini wrap, or a very adorable scarf. The traveler in your life is sure to love this for keeping cozy now, and jet-setting in the future.

Parachute Cozy Booties

Are they slippers? Are they boots? Whatever they are, they’re freaking adorable. Parachute’s uber-soft, sherpa slipper boots pull on and feature a super soft interior (the company specifies that no socks are needed) and a rubber, non-slip bottom. That makes them perfect for loved ones in cold climates, who can wear them shuffling around the house or to scurry out to the mailbox. Better yet: You can machine-wash them when they get dirty, so these cozy kicks will look fresh for years to come.

Vuori Sweatsuits

We all know that sweatsuits are the official uniform of 2020. And if you spend any time on Instagram, you’ve probably come across ads for Vuori. The direct-to-consumer activewear company makes ethical, sustainable staples that are built for the wear and tear of frequent workouts. The label’s joggers come recommended by three different Fast Company editors (including men and women), who describe them as being “like butter.” Need we say more? We recommend pairing them with an essential hoodie for a full outfit they’ll never want to take off.

Eberjey PJ sets

Nothing says cozy quite like an indulgent pair of soft modal jersey pajamas, and Eberjey’s are the best we’ve ever worn: slouchy, cozy, and surprisingly polished even after many, many washes. The classic piped sets come in long and short versions, making them an excellent gift for even your friends and family who live in warmer climates, and they even come in two men’s styles. After a long day of working from home, we guarantee your loved one will feel cozier and more relaxed changing into one of these beautiful matching sets.