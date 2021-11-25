It’s time to upgrade your kitchen: Black Friday is the best time to buy new pots, pans, and kitchen appliances

Home cooking has had a big couple of years, and luckily, it has coincided with a proliferation of high-quality kitchen products. Whether you’re starting to outgrow the single Ikea pan you’ve had since your first apartment, or just need an excuse to up your kitchen game with new knifes, plates or pans, this week might be the time to do it as some of the hottest kitchen brands are offering discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Week.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement