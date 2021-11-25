It’s time to upgrade your kitchen: Black Friday is the best time to buy new pots, pans, and kitchen appliances

Home cooking has had a big couple of years, and luckily, it has coincided with a proliferation of high-quality kitchen products. Whether you’re starting to outgrow the single Ikea pan you’ve had since your first apartment, or just need an excuse to up your kitchen game with new knifes, plates or pans, this week might be the time to do it as some of the hottest kitchen brands are offering discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Week.
Misen
Direct-to-consumer kitchenware brand Misen made a splash this year with its take on a Dutch oven, turning a staid kitchen staple into a multifunctional piece of equipment by making its lid double as a stick-resistant grill pan. This year, the company is offering 25% off sitewide from Nov. 23 to 29. This covers all of its cookware, including the Dutch oven, which is also sold with a traditional lid option, as well as its Nonstick Pan, Stainless Skillet and Carbon Steel Pan. If you’re in need of cutlery upgrade, the knives that helped launch Misen will also be on sale, including its Chef’s Knife—sold in four colors—and the Essential Knife Set that includes the Chef’s Knife, a serrated knife and a paring knife. Misen’s pre-order collection is excluded from the sale.
Our Place
The star of the show at Our Place is its signature Always Pan, but this year, the company is offering hefty discounts sitewide through Nov. 29. As part of the sale, the do-it-all Always Pan — said to replace eight kitchen essentials — is available for $99, down from $145. The socially conscious direct-to-consumer kitchenware brand is also offering deals on its dinnerware and kitchen tools, including its Knife Trio, which includes the Everyday Chef’s Knife, Serrated Slicing Knife and Precise Paring Knife for $95, down from $145. For anyone looking to freshen their dinnerware, Our Place is discounting its Main Plates, Side Plates, Side Bowls, Tiny Bowls, and Drinking Glasses, alongside deals on bundles that feature the products in various configurations.
Material
Maker of the trendy, sustainably minded reBoard—a BPA-free cutting board made of sugarcane and scraps of kitchen plastic—Material is hosting its third annual Kinder Kitchens Sale through November 30. The sale allows you to donate some of the discount amount to Star Route Farms, which has been focused on food access work. The Reboard is down to $30 from $35, and the company’s three-knife set with a stand is discounted to $195 from $245. Also on sale is the limited-edition Serving Bowl, discounted to $85 from its usual $100 with half of its profits being donated to Star Route Farms.
Wayfair
Naturally, Wayfair’s always epic Black Friday and Cyber Week sale features plenty of kitchen goods at even more amazing prices. The sale—which will feature new drops and discounts throughout the coming days—features deals on GE appliances, with up to 40% off refrigerators, laundry machines, dishwashers, and microwaves. If you’ve been looking to give your baking process an upgrade with a stand mixer—or want a new bowl or attachment for one you already have— KitchenAid appliances are up to 30% off. All the kitchen essentials from food storage to cookware are also on sale, with discounts up to 65% off.
NutriBullet
Upgrade your smoothie game with NutriBullet’s 25% off sitewide through December 2. We like the extremely gift-worthy NutriBullet Pro, a simple but powerful blender that wizzes through frozen fruit and fistfuls of kale with a single tap. Use code GRAVY at checkout.
Caraway
Modern, ceramic-coated cookware from Caraway will be up to 20% for Cyber Season. If you’ve been eying the playfully colored, non-toxic pots and pans, this is your shot: Black Friday shoppers get 10% off orders more than $95, 15% off orders over $395, and 20% off orders over $525. We love their Cookware Sets, which are down to $395—a bundle of four stylish pots and pans that come with matching lids and space-saving storage organizers. The discount incentivizes adding to your cart to get a better discount, so you can pad your package with great gifts like cute oven mitts ($35) and linen aprons ($55), as well as individual pieces of their cookware, like the Dutch Oven for $125.
Field Company
If you love the options cast iron can open, but the upkeep scares you, now might be the time to try Field Company and its host of cast iron pans. Their signature skillets, offered in a range of sizes, are made to play nice on both gas and electric stove tops. The company’s Black Friday Sale is as straightforward as its pans might suggest, with a Buy 1 Get 1 Half Off on your first two skillets, before increasing to Buy 2 Get 1 Free.
