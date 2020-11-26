Attention quarantine cooks: Cyber Weekend is the best time to buy new pots, pans, and kitchen appliances

Consider a bright side: Home culinary creativity has flourished during quarantine. And some of our favorite kitchenware brands will be available at (very) rare discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Whether you’re still cradling that super sad KAVALKAD frying pan (you know what I’m talking about) or ready to upgrade your knife skills with a pro-grade blade after watching millions of Tiktok tutorials (don’t do that), the discounts are definitely worth carving out a portion of your Cyber Week budget.

Caraway

Modern, ceramic-coated cookware from Caraway will be up to 20% for Cyber Week. If you’ve been eying the playfully colored, non-toxic pots and pans, this is your shot: Black Friday shoppers get 10% off orders more than $225, 15% off orders over $250, and 20% off orders over $525. We love their Cookware Sets, which are down to a rare, discounted $395—a bundle of 4 stylish pots and pans that come with matching lids and space-saving storage organizers. Also worth noting—using their more you shop, the more you save enticement: pad your package with great gifts like cute oven mitts ($35) and linen aprons ($55), as well as individual pieces of their cookware, like the unique, flat-lidded Dutch Oven for $125.

Our Place

I’ve waxed poetic about my fond feelings for Our Place’s signature product: the Always Pan. And now, for a limited time, the do-it-all pan is available for $95, down from $145, using the code SUPERSALE. The socially conscious direct-to-consumer kitchenware brand boasts 8-in-1 uses for the Always Pan, replacing your: “fry pan, saute pan, steamer, skillet, saucier, saucepan, non-stick pan, spatula, and spoon rest.” I found it to be a nimble, attractive addition to my kitchen, and suspect it will be a much-wishlisted item come Wedding Registry season, so best to stock up before it sells out again. (And pre-order some Spruce Steamers while you’re at it.)

Wayfair

Naturally, Wayfair’s always epic Black Friday and Cyber Week sale features plenty of amazing kitchen goods at even more amazing prices. The mega sale—which will feature new drops and discounts throughout the coming days—features big breaks on GE appliances, with up to 40% off refrigerators, dishwashers, and microwaves. Special discounts on dining tables and chairs are also worth checking out, as are deals on kitchen essentials like pots and pans and knife sets from $9.99.

NutriBullet

Upgrade your smoothie game with NutriBullet’s 25% off sitewide through December 1. We like the extremely gift-worthy NutriBullet Pro, a simple but powerful blender that wizzes through frozen fruit and fistfuls of kale with a single tap. Use code GETGIFTING at checkout.

Made In

While slightly stuffier than their colorful direct-to-consumer cookware counterparts, Made In pots and pans feel and look premium and professional. And if that’s your style, you can’t miss discounts up to 30% for Black Friday. We recommend the Carbon Sous Chef, on sale for $315 from $450, a US-made set featuring four pans, a wok, and a can of seasoning wax. The cast iron-stainless steel hybrid (thus, Carbon Steel) is near indestructible and easy to maneuver for home cooks of all skill levels.

Field Company

If you love the options cast iron can open, but the upkeep scares you, now might be the time to try Field Company and their Kickstarter-funded cookware. Their signature skillets in a range of sizes are up to 40% off the extremely lightweight, science-backed cast iron that plays nice on both gas and electric stove tops. The Field and Family Holiday Sale works by stacking your cart, with Buy 1 Get 1 Half Off on your first two skillets, before increasing to Buy 2 Get 1 Free and Buy 3 Get 2 Free.