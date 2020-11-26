The best Black Friday clothing sales at NorthFace, Outdoor Voices, Madewell, and more

Fashion brands take Black Friday and Cyber Monday very seriously—even during a pandemic. This season’s best sales and discounts are wide-reaching, wallet-friendly, and full of stylish bargains, for you, your family, you, your friends, your kids, you again. If you were looking for permission to treat yourself—oh, it’s arrived. We broke down some of our favorite brands’ super sales for Cyber Week, with the warmest winter coats, comfy WFH staples, and luxury cashmere at price points you can’t not click.

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is taking 50 to 70% everything in its collection for men and women. And new customers can take an extra 20% off their orders of more than $100. I’ll be stocking up on the All Day Sweatpant, made from stretchy, super soft Cloudknit fabric (an all-time fave), and the never-ever on sale Exercise Dress, the flattering, versatile, layered knit dress designed to be worn during both very active and totally inactive activities.

Madewell

Madewell will celebrate Cyber Week with up to 50% off its bestsellers for members of its Insiders program. (The loyalty program is free to join and you get great perks like free shipping, free hemming and personalization, and a birthday gift.) Their selection is full of cozy classics and great gifts, including the pillowy, alpaca-blend Fulton Pullover Sweater (on sale for $39.75) and 30% off the Eldridge Zip Coat, a sherpa-collared, sustainable wool coat in a chunky knit-friendly silhouette. Use code VERYMERRY at checkout.

Senreve

Function-meets-luxury-fashion brand Senreve has a rare Black Friday deal: spend $300 and get $100 toward your next purchase. We are extra partial to their classic everyday bag, the Maestra, which Co. Design senior writer Elizabeth Segran described as: “arguably the ideal bag for the way we live now… It’s made from hard-wearing Italian leather that is scratch-, stain-, and water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about it showing wear if you bring it with you everywhere. It is the ultimate investment piece because it will serve you well for as long as the pandemic lasts, and it’ll be ready for you when you’re preparing to head back to the office, on a plane, or out to brunch with your friends.” And with the Black Friday savings? Consider it an investment doubled.

The North Face

The North Face’s Black Friday has 50% off select styles—including cold weather outerwear, hiking apparel, and fleece for the entire family. We first recommend grabbing a Thermoball jacket for him and her, which are eco-friendly and insulated—even when wet. If your tastes run more toward TNF’s legendary fleece, try the ultra soft, ultra warm Campshire hoodie for women or a classic men’s full-zip Gordon Lyons fleece. The company will be adding even more technical jackets on Cyber Monday, so check back for new deals.