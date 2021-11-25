Winter coats, work staples, and luxury cashmere: The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday clothing sales

Fashion brands take Black Friday and Cyber Monday very seriously. This season’s best sales and discounts are wide-reaching, wallet-friendly, and full of stylish bargains, for you, your family, you, your friends, your kids, you again. If you were looking for permission to treat yourself—oh, it’s arrived. We broke down some of our favorite brands’ super sales for Cyber Week, with the warmest winter coats, comfy work staples, and luxury cashmere at price points you can’t not click.

Outdoor Voices

Outdoor Voices is taking up to 70% off select items in its collection for men and women on Black Friday. Its offering additional discounts on Cyber Monday. We hope to stock up on the All Day Sweatpant, made from stretchy, super soft Cloudknit fabric (an all-time fave), and the Exercise Dress, the flattering, versatile, layered knit dress designed to be worn during both very active and totally inactive activities. Outdoor Voices - Up to 70% off Everlane

Is there ever a bad time to buy wardrobe staples? Everlane is offering 30% off some of its top winter styles through November 29. Look for great discounts on high-quality, well-made basics, including denim, cashmere and wool sweaters, and shoes.

Carbon38 - 30% off Lululemon

Lululemon is dropping prices with specials on a selection of their bestsellers. Look for deals on the brand’s famous athletic wear, along with work (or work from home) staples, like wrinkle-free pants and shirts. The company will be dropping different deals from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, so check back. And if you like anything, click. Very quickly. Lululemon - Prices vary Outerknown

Pro surfer/co-founder Kelly Slate's sustainable, stylish fashion line, Outerknown, has never been more covet-worthy with a site-wide 30% sale through November 29. The transparency-focused company is best known for its innovative fabrics made from recycled material and easy-breezy clothing for men and women. Outerknown - 30% off