Winter coats, work staples, and luxury cashmere: The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday clothing sales

Fashion brands take Black Friday and Cyber Monday very seriously. This season’s best sales and discounts are wide-reaching, wallet-friendly, and full of stylish bargains, for you, your family, you, your friends, your kids, you again. If you were looking for permission to treat yourself—oh, it’s arrived. We broke down some of our favorite brands’ super sales for Cyber Week, with the warmest winter coats, comfy work staples, and luxury cashmere at price points you can’t not click.
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices is taking up to 70% off select items in its collection for men and women on Black Friday. Its offering additional discounts on Cyber Monday. We hope to stock up on the All Day Sweatpant, made from stretchy, super soft Cloudknit fabric (an all-time fave), and the Exercise Dress, the flattering, versatile, layered knit dress designed to be worn during both very active and totally inactive activities.
Everlane
Is there ever a bad time to buy wardrobe staples? Everlane is offering 30% off some of its top winter styles through November 29. Look for great discounts on high-quality, well-made basics, including denim, cashmere and wool sweaters, and shoes.
ThirdLove
Need to stock up on bras? ThirdLove is offering up to 75% off through November 29. You read that right: 75% off. When FC’s own Celine Grouard reviewed the brand’s bra assortment , she was impressed with the fabric quality, which held up after repeated washings. She recommend’s Thirdlove’s signature 24/7 Classic T-Shirt Bra as a go-to option for everyday wear.
Nadaam
Sweater weather is here, and if you want to stock up on cashmere basics, there’s no better brand than Nadaam. The sustainable Mongolian cashmere specialist is offering 40% off site wide through the weekend, with additional discounts up to 60% off on Cyber Monday.
The North Face
Last year, the North Face offered up to 50% off on select styles—including cold weather outerwear, hiking apparel, and fleece for the entire family. We expect more of the same for 2021 with new deal dropping on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
MZ Wallace
WZ Wallace’s lightweight, quilted, travel-ready purses and totes are a Fast Company favorite. (Seriously, they weigh nothing, but last forever.) The handbag maker is offering up to 60% off select styles for Cyber Week. Stock up!
Bandier
Known for its curated collection of stylish athletic wear (and its easygoing fashion for the rest of your life), Bandier is discounting its coveted leggings and sweats up to 40% this week and dropping prices across the rest of the site by 30%.
Madewell
Known for its wide range of stylish jeans and on-trend tops, Madewell is celebrating Black Friday and Cyber Weekend with 30% off across its entire site. Look for more more deals on Cyber Monday, too.
Carbon38
The yoga- and activewear retailer is offering 30% off everything on its site with code ENJOY30. Some of our favorite finds are the Carbon38’s own High-Rise, Full-Length Compression legging and French Terry Joggers and matching Terry Hooded Sweatshirt. There are even accessories, including popular Bala Bangles and Mandula yoga mats.
Lululemon
Lululemon is dropping prices with specials on a selection of their bestsellers. Look for deals on the brand’s famous athletic wear, along with work (or work from home) staples, like wrinkle-free pants and shirts. The company will be dropping different deals from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, so check back. And if you like anything, click. Very quickly.
Outerknown
Pro surfer/co-founder Kelly Slate’s sustainable, stylish fashion line, Outerknown, has never been more covet-worthy with a site-wide 30% sale through November 29. The transparency-focused company is best known for its innovative fabrics made from recycled material and easy-breezy clothing for men and women.