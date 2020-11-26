The best Black Friday clothing sales at NorthFace, Outdoor Voices, Madewell, and more

Fashion brands take Black Friday and Cyber Monday very seriously—even during a pandemic. This season’s best sales and discounts are wide-reaching, wallet-friendly, and full of stylish bargains, for you, your family, you, your friends, your kids, you again. If you were looking for permission to treat yourself—oh, it’s arrived. We broke down some of our favorite brands’ super sales for Cyber Week, with the warmest winter coats, comfy WFH staples, and luxury cashmere at price points you can’t not click.
Outdoor Voices
Outdoor Voices is taking 50 to 70% everything in its collection for men and women. And new customers can take an extra 20% off their orders of more than $100. I’ll be stocking up on the All Day Sweatpant, made from stretchy, super soft Cloudknit fabric (an all-time fave), and the never-ever on sale Exercise Dress, the flattering, versatile, layered knit dress designed to be worn during both very active and totally inactive activities.
Madewell
Madewell will celebrate Cyber Week with up to 50% off its bestsellers for members of its Insiders program. (The loyalty program is free to join and you get great perks like free shipping, free hemming and personalization, and a birthday gift.) Their selection is full of cozy classics and great gifts, including the pillowy, alpaca-blend Fulton Pullover Sweater (on sale for $39.75) and 30% off the Eldridge Zip Coat, a sherpa-collared, sustainable wool coat in a chunky knit-friendly silhouette. Use code VERYMERRY at checkout.
Senreve
Function-meets-luxury-fashion brand Senreve has a rare Black Friday deal: spend $300 and get $100 toward your next purchase. We are extra partial to their classic everyday bag, the Maestra, which Co. Design senior writer Elizabeth Segran described as: “arguably the ideal bag for the way we live now… It’s made from hard-wearing Italian leather that is scratch-, stain-, and water-resistant, so you don’t need to worry about it showing wear if you bring it with you everywhere. It is the ultimate investment piece because it will serve you well for as long as the pandemic lasts, and it’ll be ready for you when you’re preparing to head back to the office, on a plane, or out to brunch with your friends.” And with the Black Friday savings? Consider it an investment doubled.
The North Face
The North Face’s Black Friday has 50% off select styles—including cold weather outerwear, hiking apparel, and fleece for the entire family. We first recommend grabbing a Thermoball jacket for him and her, which are eco-friendly and insulated—even when wet. If your tastes run more toward TNF’s legendary fleece, try the ultra soft, ultra warm Campshire hoodie for women or a classic men’s full-zip Gordon Lyons fleece. The company will be adding even more technical jackets on Cyber Monday, so check back for new deals.
M.Gemi
Handmade Italian leather footwear has never looked better: at up to 70% off, M.Gemi’s sitewide Cyber Week sale has heart-eyed emojis all over it. Snag one of our most-bookmarked winter boots, the Alpi Alta, for $245 (reduced from $298): a metro-upgrade to the classic hiker boot, with rubber lug soles, extra warm shearling collar, and durable leather uppers. Also, the bestselling Sacca Donna Loafer, in a range of colors and textures, is a can’t-pass-it-up price: $125, down from $248, in super delicious shades like supple cherry red suede and snakeskin-printed leather.
Lululemon
Lululemon is having a rare Black Friday sale with specials on a selection of their bestsellers. Standouts include: my absolute favorite flattering, travel-friendly, never-wrinkles pant, the Here to There High Rise in the 7/8 length, and the buttery soft sweats with a cult following: the Align Jogger. Brand new Lululemon products are also set to make their debut on Black Friday, so don’t wait, run. Well, click. Very quickly.
Outerknown
Pro surfer/co-founder Kelly Slate’s sustainable, stylish fashion line, Outerknown, has never been more covet-worthy with a sitewide 30% sale for Black Friday-Cyber Monday. The transparency-focused company is best known for its innovative fabrics made from recycled material and easy-breezy clothing for men and women. Try the incredibly cozy Luella Sweatshirt made from organic cotton blend and their signature Apex swim trunks, the Slater-approved swimsuit made with recycled polyester fibers made from plastic bottles.
