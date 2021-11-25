Spruce up your home by shopping these Black Friday and Cyber Monday furniture and bedding sales

Are you tired of sleeping on the same sheets, or even the same lumpy mattress? Do you want to take another stab at being a plant person, or want to toss your old wicker patio furniture? There’s no better time than Black Friday and Cyber Monday to finally give yourself the gift of improved home essentials and décor. As always, deals abound, but we’ve rounded up some of the hottest ones from some of our favorite brands.
Brooklinen
DTC bedding brand Brooklinen’s sale continues through November 28 with 20% off all items using promo code BLACKFRIDAY. Upgrade your linens by splurging on their four-piece, 480-thread count Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, starting at $192 with the sale (down from $240). Or cradle yourself in cotton-cashmere with the Heathered Cashmere Duvet Cover, a limited edition, pillowy soft treat on sale for $223. If you’re set with bedding, the company’s Classic Bath Sheet Bundle is priced at $94.40, down from $118.
Buffy
Sometimes you just want to curl up in a ball and forget the world. What better way to do it than under a marshmallow-y plump comforter from Buffy? Users compare this deliciously soft comforter to whipped cream and marshmallows—so we’re pretty sure you’ll have sweet dreams. This year, 20% off sitewide off with code DREAMDEAL. Beyond comforters, check out Buffy’s Puffer Blanket, $79.20 with discount, or the Wiggle Pillow, $55.20 with discount.
Parachute
Parachute, a very welcome addition to our linen closet, is offering 20% off its entire collection from November 26 to 29, both online and in store. The company’s environmentally conscious and organic Eco Comfort Mattress, which starts at $1,299, is included in the sale, as are products from its new line of linen loungewear—which includes tops and bottoms for women and men—and its recently expanded baby collection, which has a host of cute plush toys, a Linen Crib Sheet, and even a Cashmere Baby Blanket.
Avocado Mattress
Avocado, maker of a range of organic and vegan mattresses, is heading into Black Friday and Cyber Monday with big deep discounts on its flagship mattresses and its line of bed frames. Through December 6, the company offering $125 off all of its Green and Latex mattresses with code SAVEBIG and $300 off its Organic Luxury Plush Mattress with code BFBLISS. Across its bed frames, the Malibu Platform Bed Frame is $300 off, the Natural Wood and Eco Wood frames are $200 off, and the Eco Pro Adjustable Base and Mid-Century Modern frames are discounted $150—no codes needed. Not in the market for a mattress? Avocado’s bath collection is 10% off with no code needed.
Burrow
We’ll be spending a lot more time on the couch this winter. Don’t you want it to be a good one? Burrow is offering tiered discounts for Black Friday. Save between $200-$500 when you spend $2,200+ between now and November 28 with the code BF21. Other noteworthy faves include the Dram Bar Cart, a modern, wooden cart on wheels for $295, and the expandable, mountable Index Wall Shelf Set, starting at $395.
From Sunday, November 28 through December 6, the discount increases, up to $1,000 off purchases $5,000+ when you use the code CM21.
Outer
Though the timing may better suit the lucky folks who can enjoy their patios during the winter months, Outer is offering discounts on its sustainable, outdoor-tailored furniture while also encouraging donations to 1% for the Planet. The sitewide Green Friday 15% discount can be reduced in 5% increments, with the percentage not discounted being donated. That means if you decide to splurge on the $2,400 Wicker Outdoor Loveseat and want to donate 5% of the price to 1% for the Planet, you’ll still get $240 off and donate the 5% you opted not to discount. The discount applies to all of Outer’s collections, whether your material of choice is aluminum, teak or wicker.
The Sill
Heads up, plant people: The Sill is offering as much as 50% of its most popular plants, planters, care accessories, and gifts from November 23 through 29. Among the site’s bestsellers is the Holiday Cactus, which starts at $40; the Norfolk Island Pine, starting at $57; and the Monstera Deliciosa, which starts at $33. Popular equipment includes the Pruning Shears, Xact Trowel and Smart Growbar. In addition to trendy planters like the OB Midi Planter, The Sill has a Plant Parent Gift Set with a soil scoop, plant nutrient, a plant brush, and precision tweezers.
Solo Stove
Need to get a head start on stocking your camping essentials for next year? Want to enjoy some cozy winter patio time? You might need a fire pit from Solo Stove. Through December 5, the company is offering big discounts across its catalog, including up to 35% off fire pits and cooking systems, as much as 40% off fire pit bundles and fire pit accessories, and BOGO deals on camp stoves.
Away
Is your luggage in need of an upgrade? If so, Away is offering up to 40% off travel essentials through November 29. Sales from the luggage brand are rare, so take a look at its suitcases—including the Carry On and the Large—as well as its assortment of travel bags and accessories.
