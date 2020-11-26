Spending a lot of time at home? Spruce things up by shopping these Cyber Weekend home sales

Hey, homebodies, listen up! Just kidding. We’re all homebodies now!
As we’re sprucing up our indoor surroundings ahead of the winter, some of our favorite home furniture and decor brands are splashing out big discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The internet is ripe with deals, but for home decorators, we’ve narrowed down the best, essential finds from home brands we love. (Pro tip: if you’re looking for Wayfair’s discounts, we created an entire post about their abundance of deals) Nest away!
Brooklinen
DTC bedding brand Brooklinen’s sale continues through December 1 with 20% off all items. Upgrade your linens by splurging on their four-piece, 480-thread count Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, starting at $192 (down from $240). Or cradle yourself in cotton-cashmere with the Heathered Cashmere Duvet Cover, a limited edition, pillowy soft treat on sale for $223.
Buffy
Sometimes you just want to curl up in a ball and forget the world. What better way to do it than under a marshmallow-y plump comforter from Buffy? Users compare this deliciously soft comforter to whipped cream and marshmallows—so we’re pretty sure you’ll have sweet dreams. Get 20% off with code COMFYTIDINGS
Parachute
Parachute, a very welcome addition to our linen closet, is offering 20% off their entire collection through November 30. Find treat-yourself gifts galore, including the new Cloud Cotton Robe (it has pockets!) and their durable, timeless Linen Sheet Sets in a range of aesthetic shades. And don’t hesitate—Parachute only does this twice a year.
Burrow
We’ll be spending a lot more time on the couch this winter. Don’t you want it to be a good one? Burrow has 10% off their new sofa system, Range, as well as a sliding scale of deals for every other stylish home furnishing on their site. Save between $200-$500 when you spend $1400+ between now and November 28 with the code DEALS. Other noteworthy faves include the Dram Bar Cart, a modern, wooden cart on wheels for $295, and the expandable, mountable Index Wall Shelf Set, starting at $325.
From Sunday, November 29 through December 6, the discount increases, up to $1000 off purchases $5000+ when you use the code DOUBLE. Literally, run.
Floyd
Very functional, very minimalist home furnishing company, Floyd, is celebrating Cyber Week with up to $150 select items through November 30. What Floyd lacks in descriptive names, they make up for in style and sensibility. Like the Sofa, a fully customizable, easy-to-assemble (and easy to pack up and move) lounger, now available at a $150 discount. Or the Standing Desk, which is so modern, sturdy, and smart (it has a built-in OLED touch programmable handset), you’ll jump at the chance to save $125 off its original price. Use code CYBR20 at checkout.
The Sill
Heads up, plant people: The Sill is offering 30% off some of their prime specimens for Black Friday. Both the virtually impossible to kill ZZ Plant and the wavy and wild Birds Nest Fern are up for the discount. As is their selection of potted succulents, cute guys like the Hoya Heart Plant and the Haworthia that make for excellent and affordable gifts.
The sale continues all weekend, with up to 50% off a wide selection of favorites, including the Air Plant Trio, the Pilea, and several of their double-take-worthy faux plants. Then, come back Cyber Monday for 30% off everyone’s fave, the Monstera.
Leesa
Leesa—the kind-hearted memory foam mattress maker that donates one mattress for every 10 sold—has up to $500 off their bestsellers for Black Friday. Discounts will start at $624 for the Leesa Original Mattress, made with bouncy, breathable foam that’s stacked for support and covered in super soft twill. Bonus: orders during their Black Friday sale will receive two free down alternative Leesa pillows with the purchase of a mattress. You can sleep easy now.