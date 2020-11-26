Spending a lot of time at home? Spruce things up by shopping these Cyber Weekend home sales

As we’re sprucing up our indoor surroundings ahead of the winter, some of our favorite home furniture and decor brands are splashing out big discounts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The internet is ripe with deals, but for home decorators, we’ve narrowed down the best, essential finds from home brands we love. (Pro tip: if you’re looking for Wayfair’s discounts, we created an entire post about their abundance of deals) Nest away!

Brooklinen

DTC bedding brand Brooklinen’s sale continues through December 1 with 20% off all items. Upgrade your linens by splurging on their four-piece, 480-thread count Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle, starting at $192 (down from $240). Or cradle yourself in cotton-cashmere with the Heathered Cashmere Duvet Cover, a limited edition, pillowy soft treat on sale for $223.

Buffy

Sometimes you just want to curl up in a ball and forget the world. What better way to do it than under a marshmallow-y plump comforter from Buffy? Users compare this deliciously soft comforter to whipped cream and marshmallows—so we’re pretty sure you’ll have sweet dreams. Get 20% off with code COMFYTIDINGS

Parachute

Parachute, a very welcome addition to our linen closet, is offering 20% off their entire collection through November 30. Find treat-yourself gifts galore, including the new Cloud Cotton Robe (it has pockets!) and their durable, timeless Linen Sheet Sets in a range of aesthetic shades. And don’t hesitate—Parachute only does this twice a year.

Burrow

We’ll be spending a lot more time on the couch this winter. Don’t you want it to be a good one? Burrow has 10% off their new sofa system, Range, as well as a sliding scale of deals for every other stylish home furnishing on their site. Save between $200-$500 when you spend $1400+ between now and November 28 with the code DEALS. Other noteworthy faves include the Dram Bar Cart, a modern, wooden cart on wheels for $295, and the expandable, mountable Index Wall Shelf Set, starting at $325.

From Sunday, November 29 through December 6, the discount increases, up to $1000 off purchases $5000+ when you use the code DOUBLE. Literally, run.