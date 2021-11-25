Our favorite Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals

Though masks are still part of our lives, we’re happy to report that beauty is back. And some good news for beauty lovers: This year’s Black Friday sales are better than ever, with the opportunity to grab deals on tried-and-true necessities like skincare, sunscreen, and hair products, as well as delightful, day-brightening gift sets. And if you’re more interested in wellness, hot brands like Dame Products and Therabody are offering deep discounts as well. These are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty and wellness deals we’re shopping this weekend.
Sephora
No retailer looms quite as large in beauty lovers’ hearts as Sephora—and the beauty retailer promises not to disappoint on the biggest shopping days of the year. The retailer has promised up to 50% off on select products, including some from cult-favorite brands: Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin are 30% off, Kiehls is 25% off, and Bare Minerals is a quarter off as well. If you’re shopping for stocking stuffers, Sephora has plenty of sets for just about every kind of aficionado, from eyeshadow artists to skincare savants.
Soko Glam
If you’re anything like us, you need a little rest and relaxation going into this holiday season. What better way to treat yourself than a luxurious, skin-loving facial courtesy of the skincare geniuses at Soko Glam? The Korean Beauty giant will be offering 40% over Cyber Weekend on purchases over $195 with the code SGWONDERLAND40. (If you’re shopping early, use the code SGWONDERLAND30 for 30% off).
Ulta Beauty
If you have a favorite product, chances are you can find it on sale at Ulta Beauty during Black Friday. The Beauty Giant is offering up to 50% off select products, beginning on November 21.
Glossier
Glossier is the ultimate beauty go-to for anyone looking for that dewy, all-natural glow. On Black Friday the It Girl and Guy brand will be offering 20% off everything on its site. From the cult-favorite Boy Brow pomade to the natural beauty-enhancing Lash Slick and the kiss of color Cloud Paint blush.
Ilia Beauty
We’ve poetic about Ilia Beauty’s innovative skincare-meets-makeup approach before—and we can’t wait to get our hands on more products during Black Friday. The brand is offering 20% off everything from November 26 through November 29 with code REVIVE20. On top of a great discount, all of Ilia’s products are cruelty free, come in recyclable packaging, and are made with clean, safe ingredients. And if you order more than $125, you’ll get a full-sized gift with purchase.
Therabody
If you need to relax this winter (or find a great gift for someone who does), Therabody is dropping prices up to 30% for its line of hit massagers through November 30. The Theragun Pro percussive massager, regularly $600, is $200 off. The Mini massager, normally $200, is $25 off. You’ll also find great discounts the company’s Wave series of rollers and massagers.
Dame Products
Led by sexologist Alexandra Fine and engineer Janet Lieberman, Dame creates intuitive, aesthetic toys and accessories for couples and solo play. The Eva II is the latest rendition of the toy that brought the brand to the mainstream with its hands-free operation and sleek aesthetic. But Dame’s newest hit is the Aer: a suction toy that uses air pulses to stimulate the more delicate parts of your anatomy. Everything on the site is 20% off through November 29.
Lovehoney
Through November 30, Lovehoney is offering up to 60% off on vibrators and lingerie from some of its bestselling brands, including Womanizer and Tracey Cox and more.
Fast Company’s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, wherever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.