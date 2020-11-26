These are our favorite Black Friday beauty deals from Sephora, Fenty, Glossier, and more

2020 has been a hard year for beauty lovers—all that beautiful makeup and nowhere to wear it (except under a mask). But while the beauty industry might not have been bustling as we all stayed indoors, there is some good news: this year’s Black Friday sales are better than ever, with the opportunity to grab deals on tried-and-true necessities like skincare, sunscreen, and hair products, as well as delightful, day-brightening gift sets. What better way to manifest a more social 2021 than with a few gorgeous lipsticks and eyeshadow palettes? These are the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday beauty deals we’re shopping this weekend.

Sephora

No retailer looms quite as large in beauty lovers’ hearts as Sephora—and the beauty retailer promises not to disappoint on the biggest shopping days of the year. The retailer has promised up to 50% off on select products, including some cult favorites: Urban Decay Naked Palettes drop from $49 to $24.50, Peter Thomas Roth skincare is half price, and Benefit’s do-it-all Brow Kit drops to $20. If you’re shopping for stocking stuffers, Sephora has a set for just about every kind of aficionado, from eyeshadow artists to skincare savants.

Fenty Beauty

Rihanna’s game-changing Fenty Beauty is beloved by celebrity stylists and ambitious amateurs alike. Fenty’s legendary foundation comes in 50 shades and matte and dewy finishes, high-shine highlighters make anyone glow like a disco ball, and luxe lipglosses lacquer on like liquid candy. On Black Friday, you can nab all of these and more unbelievably beautiful products for 30%—and don’t forget about gift sets for your friends and loved ones.

Soko Glam

If you’re anything like us, you need a little rest and relaxation going into this holiday season. What better way to treat yourself than a luxurious, skin-loving facial courtesy of the skincare geniuses at Soko Glam? The Korean Beauty giant will be offering 30% on Black Friday with the code BRIGHT30, including gift sets like the 10-step Staycation Essential Set and the 4-step All You Need Is Love Holiday Set. If you don’t grab deals on Friday, you can still get 40% off of all orders $195+ all weekend. New to K Beauty? Start with Soko Glam’s 12 Good (Skin) Days Ahead Advent calendar, which releases on Black Friday.

Ulta Beauty

If you have a favorite product, chances are you can find it on sale at Ulta Beauty during Black Friday. The Beauty Giant is beginning deals on Saturday, 11/21, and will be updating with deals throughout the week. Score deals up to 50% off on Kylie Cosmetics, Kiehl’s, Clinique, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Philosophy, Urban Decay, and more.

Colourpop

Looking to upgrade your eyeshadow or lipstick arsenal? Gen-Z favorite Colourpop is re-releasing cult favorite sets from its vaults, including the six-palette technicolor Dream Big set (reduced from $72 to $47) the dreamy and demure three-palette Cloud Dye pastel set (reduced from $ to $), and the whopping 48-piece Big Box of Lippie Stix. If you’re not a bulk beauty buyer, don’t worry: The entire site is 30% off, so you can get just one or two gorgeously-pigmented Lux Lipsticks, Supershock Shadows, or a set of “no-makeup” Blush Stix (a personal favorite) at discount.

Glossier

Glossier is the ultimate beauty go-to for anyone looking for that dewy, all-natural glow. On Black Friday the It Girl and Guy brand will be offering 25% off site wide, and 35% off gift sets. That means you can grab the Fully Glossed Look with a juicy highlighter, lipvinyl, cheek stain and brow booster for under $35, or a do-it-all Serum Set for under $45. Looking for something simpler? Try the cult-favorite Boy Brow pomade, natural beauty-enhancing Lash Slick, or the kiss of color Cloud Paint.