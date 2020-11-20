2020 was a terrible year for everything except gaming

Gift experiences, not things . Generally speaking, it’s a good mantra. But as we hunker down for a long, COVID-19 winter, there’s a way to do a bit of both. Give the gift of video games—a socially distant form of entertainment and communication, and an excuse to get together with friends in something other than a Zoom room. We might not be able to hang together, but at least we can play together.

It helps that 2020 was an exceptional year for the gaming industry. Between Nintendo’s Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, which proved a gaming giant could finally nail augmented reality, and the sleek industrial design of the new Xbox Series S, gaming has proven it’s a category of maturity that’s still open to experimentation.

Here are some of our favorite gifts for the gamer, or soon-to-be gamer, in your life. Is it minimal design? No way. This stuff is overt, glowing, and vying for your attention. It invites play.

Xbox Series S

If Dieter Rams designed a video game console, it would be the Xbox Series S ($299). This system is a celebration of simple geometries on the outside, but on the inside, it has the newest technological architecture that lets you switch between games as easily as switching channels on your TV. It’s also relatively inexpensive. You can buy a Series S through $25 monthly installments, bundled with Microsoft’s own Netflix-of-video-games service it calls GamePass. There’s simply no more accessible way to play a whole lot of modern games than this deal. The catch? The Series S—like the pricier Xbox Series X and Playstation 5—is sold out everywhere. Though you should see limited quantities pop up here and there leading up to the holidays.

Razer Kishi

Okay, so say you bought into the Xbox platform and want to take games on the go. Microsoft allows you to stream games from your console or even the cloud with a new service called Xcloud. The problem is, smartphone touchscreens stink for console gaming.

A great solution is the Razer Kishi ($100). It’s a controller that wraps around your iPhone or Android device, turning it into the ergonomic equivalent of a Nintendo Switch. Sometimes you can buy these tempting smartphone controller add-ons, only to realize they don’t really work because they haven’t invested in the software side to guarantee compatibility. But the Kishi does. It works right out of the box with Microsoft’s Xcloud, Google’s Stadia streaming service, and the popular mobile game Fortnite. Oh, and this controller doesn’t ever need to be charged. So whenever you want to play, you just plug in the Kishi and go. (Don’t worry, the battery drain on your phone is pretty insignificant.)

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

I cannot think of a more gleeful moment I had playing games this year than the hours spent with my children playing Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit ($100). For the Nintendo Switch—which is, incidentally, the only major console you may actually be able to buy this year, since it’s turning three while Sony and Microsoft’s new systems just hit the market—Mario Kart Live tasks you with driving a real, radio-controlled kart through your home. As you look at the screen, your living room is transformed into a zany racetrack, complete with banana peels, goombas, and all the Nintendo tropes you know.