How to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials at Lululemon

Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales wishlists keep growing, but there’s always a special place reserved in our hearts (and wallets) for Lululemon Athletica ‘s once-a-year specials.

With athleisure, training attire, and accessories up for grabs, Lululemon can always motivate us out of our quarantine workout ruts. This year’s markdowns include forever-favorites like the On the Fly pants (in multiple inseams and widths), the Align Jogger, and the Back In Action long-sleeve T, with additional finds across men’s, women’s, and accessories. The athleticwear brand will also reveal new full-price styles during this time, so keep your eyes peeled for surprise additions to your must-buy list.

Wondering where to start? Here are our favorites from the release

On the Fly Full-Length (Was $98, now $49)

Like their ⅞ sibling, the Full-Length version of the On the Fly can give the illusion of formal trousers, with the same stretchy, sweat-wicking comfort of athletic attire.

Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight (Was $98, now $69)

There’s good reason Lululemon’s Wunder Under tight has a cult following. A sleek, ready-for-action shape makes these classic leggings a great Lulu gateway for newcomers to the brand, and for longtime fans, this is your chance to stock up.

Welterweight Zip Hoodie (Was $128, now $89)

Voted Most Likely to be Stolen From His Closet, this super soft, wool-blend hoodie is the perfect transitional layering piece and features zippered pockets for secure storage and a slim athletic-inspired fit.

On the Fly Wide-Leg 7/8 Pant (Was $118, now $59)

Our favorite day-to-night pants in a chic wide-leg crop. They look just as great with clogs and a cardigan as they do thrown on after a sweaty workout session.