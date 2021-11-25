How to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials at Lululemon

Our Black Friday sales wish lists keep growing, but there’s always a special place reserved in our hearts (and wallets) for Lululemon’s once-a-year specials .

Whether you want to refresh your workout wardrobe or get ahead of that upcoming New Year’s resolution, fill your basket with Black Friday fitness-ready finds. The hunt kicks off today, with markdowns on fan favorites like the sleek, ready-for-action Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tights (now $69, down from $98) and the effortlessly comfy and supportive Align Reversible Bra (now $39, down from $58).

Both men’s and women’s workout attire and accessories are up for grabs throughout Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. Look for deals on work-and-play joggers and pants, performance tank tops and tees, stylish hoodies, and plenty of stocking stuffers, like the $9 Knot Stopping Headband and the $29 All the Essentials Kit, a pill-shaped dopp kit that’s perfect for a gym bag.

And, as always, the We Made Too Much section will continue to be jam-packed with old and new favorites for a steal. We broke a sweat just thinking about it.