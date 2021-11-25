How to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials at Lululemon

Our Black Friday sales wish lists keep growing, but there’s always a special place reserved in our hearts (and wallets) for Lululemon’s once-a-year specials.
Whether you want to refresh your workout wardrobe or get ahead of that upcoming New Year’s resolution, fill your basket with Black Friday fitness-ready finds. The hunt kicks off today, with markdowns on fan favorites like the sleek, ready-for-action Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tights (now $69, down from $98) and the effortlessly comfy and supportive Align Reversible Bra (now $39, down from $58).
Both men’s and women’s workout attire and accessories are up for grabs throughout Black Friday and into Cyber Monday. Look for deals on work-and-play joggers and pants, performance tank tops and tees, stylish hoodies, and plenty of stocking stuffers, like the $9 Knot Stopping Headband and the $29 All the Essentials Kit, a pill-shaped dopp kit that’s perfect for a gym bag.
And, as always, the We Made Too Much section will continue to be jam-packed with old and new favorites for a steal. We broke a sweat just thinking about it.
Fast Company’s Recommender section is dedicated to surfacing innovative products, services, and brands that are changing how we live and work. Every item that we write about is independently selected by our editors and, whenever possible, tested and reviewed. Fast Company may receive revenue from some links in our stories; however, all selections are based on our editorial judgment.