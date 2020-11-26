How to get Black Friday and Cyber Monday specials at Lululemon

Our Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales wishlists keep growing, but there’s always a special place reserved in our hearts (and wallets) for Lululemon Athletica‘s once-a-year specials.
With athleisure, training attire, and accessories up for grabs, Lululemon can always motivate us out of our quarantine workout ruts. This year’s markdowns include forever-favorites like the On the Fly pants (in multiple inseams and widths), the Align Jogger, and the Back In Action long-sleeve T, with additional finds across men’s, women’s, and accessories. The athleticwear brand will also reveal new full-price styles during this time, so keep your eyes peeled for surprise additions to your must-buy list.
Wondering where to start? Here are our favorites from the release
On the Fly Full-Length (Was $98, now $49)
Like their ⅞ sibling, the Full-Length version of the On the Fly can give the illusion of formal trousers, with the same stretchy, sweat-wicking comfort of athletic attire.
Wunder Under Hi-Rise Tight (Was $98, now $69)
There’s good reason Lululemon’s Wunder Under tight has a cult following. A sleek, ready-for-action shape makes these classic leggings a great Lulu gateway for newcomers to the brand, and for longtime fans, this is your chance to stock up.
Welterweight Zip Hoodie (Was $128, now $89)
Voted Most Likely to be Stolen From His Closet, this super soft, wool-blend hoodie is the perfect transitional layering piece and features zippered pockets for secure storage and a slim athletic-inspired fit.
On the Fly Wide-Leg 7/8 Pant (Was $118, now $59)
Our favorite day-to-night pants in a chic wide-leg crop. They look just as great with clogs and a cardigan as they do thrown on after a sweaty workout session.
Speed Up Tight (Was $108, now $69)
My perfect running tights are super stretchy with what I consider compassionate compression: a hold-you-in tightness without squishing you to discomfort. I never worry about Lululemon’s Speed Up Tights sliding down or bunching up when things get sweaty and they’ve held up exceptionally well wash after wash.
Here to There High-Rise 7/8 Pant (Was $128, now $69)
Thanks to icons like Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face and Anya Taylor-Joy in The Queens Gambit, the slim, ankle-grazing cigarette pant will never go out of style. Lululemon’s version of the classic trouser is just as chic and made with wrinkle-proof, sweat-wicking performance fabric for all-day ease.
Align Jogger (Was $128, now $69)
Lululemon’s buttery, silky soft Align fabric is the gold standard for yoga leggings, in my humble opinion, at least. Add that magic to a slim jogger? Throw out all of my pants. I live in these now.
Back in Action Long Sleeve (Was $58, now $39)
We found your perfect “Forgot I had a Zoom” shirt: Drapey Pima cotton in a generous cut with a sophisticated, flattering boatneck.
Lightspeed Run Hat (Was $38, now $19)
Get a head start on your winter runs — with a mask and gaiter on, sunglasses may no longer be an option. Keep your vision clear with Lululemon’s sun-blocking, sweat-wicking, stretch-fit hat.
Didn’t find what you’re looking for? There are dozens more deals on Lululemon’s Black Friday sales section. Run over and check them out.
