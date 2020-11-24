These 11 gifts will delight the home cook, baker, and food lover in your life

This season, we might not be able to sit down for that sumptuous holiday feast with all our closest friends and family—but when it comes to gifts, delicious experiences can still be had. For the gourmands, culinary masterminds, and just plain hungry on your holiday shopping list, we rounded up a collection of top treats, smart gadgets, and well-designed dining accessories. Our picks, which range from a 60-second pizza oven to retro-inspired cookware, are sure to please anyone with good taste.

Usual Wines Mixed Pack

Fast Company deputy editor David Lidsky loves Usual Wine’s “high quality, generous” single-serving wines and the stylish, beautiful bottles they come in. A Mixed Pack makes an excellent stocking stuffer, with Californian Red, Rosé, and Brut wines. The individual 6.3 oz glass decanters are perfect for spur-of-the-moment sipping, on-the-go celebrations, or an after-work treat for the wine lover in your life.

Burlap and Barrel

Burlap and Barrel’s beautiful spices are sourced equitably from all over the world. Bring new life to your favorite quarantine chef’s dinners with the six-jar Weeknight Dinner Collection, which includes Turkish Black Urfa Chili and Cured Sumac, and New Harvest Turmeric from India. Shopping for a more advanced palette? The Complete Collection includes 28 gourmet spices from all over the globe. In a year with so much time at home, Burlap and Barrel’s beautiful collections are a great way to feel like you’re getting a little taste of global cuisines in your own kitchen.

Great Jones Bakeware

The colorful cookware startup recently revealed its collection of retro-inspired baking dishes, sheets, and pans. We like the Hot Dish—a rectangular ceramic casserole pan named for the famed midwestern pot luck staple—and the Holy Sheet, a ceramic-coated half-sheet in two bright, funky shades, Blueberry and Broccoli. For the baker in your life, these technicolor staples are sure to bring a little pep to the kitchen.

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven

These slender, easy-on-the-eyes pizza ovens can flash-bake a pie in under 60 seconds. They’re portable and gas-powered, and they can reach 932°F in 15 minutes. Bon appétit!

Milk Bar Pie

Could this be any more delicious? Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley raved about the surprise gift of a Milk Bar Pie she received this fall, and we think your friends and family will, too: “I can’t even begin to describe how good it is: a buttery sweet (but not too sweet) center and a hearty oat cookie crust.”

Snowe Marble Wine Cooler

This understated wine chiller is the perfect gift for the host or hostess in your life—even if they won’t be having any parties this year. In three chic stone shades, it’s sure to elevate even the cheapest bodega bottle. Send in hopes of being reunited soon.